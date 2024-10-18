|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|31 Dec 2024
|GSM FOILS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 16-Jan-2025 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended December 2024 .
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|GSM FOILS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 18-Oct-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . GSM Foils Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters GSM Foils Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|GSM Foils Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024.
