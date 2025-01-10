GSM Foils Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Equity Capital
9.37
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.66
1.25
Net Worth
11.03
1.27
Minority Interest
Debt
5.42
14.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.45
15.4
Fixed Assets
0.84
0.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
15.21
14.12
Inventories
10.23
11.03
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.23
7.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.27
2.77
Sundry Creditors
-2.62
-5.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.9
-1.28
Cash
0.4
0.41
Total Assets
16.45
15.39
