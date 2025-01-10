iifl-logo-icon 1
GSM Foils Ltd Balance Sheet

117.45
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:29 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Dec-2023

Equity Capital

9.37

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

1.66

1.25

Net Worth

11.03

1.27

Minority Interest

Debt

5.42

14.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.45

15.4

Fixed Assets

0.84

0.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

15.21

14.12

Inventories

10.23

11.03

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.23

7.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.27

2.77

Sundry Creditors

-2.62

-5.41

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.9

-1.28

Cash

0.4

0.41

Total Assets

16.45

15.39

