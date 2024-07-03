Summary

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited was incorporated on June 18, 1984 in New Delhi. Company has been in commercial production since October, 1986, promoted by Manjit Kaur and Narinder Singh Ghumman. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & sales of Thermostatic Bimetal / Trimetal strips, components, Spring Rolled Stainless Steels, Electron Beam Welded Shunt Materials (Strip & Finished Components), Cold Bonded Bimetal Strips and Parts, Snap Action Discs, CNC Formed Coils of Bimetals / Trimetals etc. The Company is specialized in joining of materials through various methods such as Hot/Cold Diffusion Bonding/ Cladding, Electron Beam Welding, continuous brazing and Resistance Welding etc., and offers precision manufactured components and is a single vendor to many OEMs set by multiple large global organizations. The company work out a plant at Chambaghat (Solan Distt.), Himachal Pradesh, to manufacture thermostatic bimetal strips (inst. cap. : 80 tpa). This was the first plant in Asia outside Japan to undertake the manufacture of such a sophisticated item. It had a technical collaboration with Polymetallurgical Corporation, US, for a period of five years, which has now ended. It also manufactures components which use thermostatic bimetal strips.In 1995, the company embarked upon a diversification programme to manufacture thermo bimetal components for miniature circuit breakers, overload thermal relays and colour picture tubes. It came out with a public issue in Ju

