Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Share Price

582.75
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open597.35
  • Day's High604.1
  • 52 Wk High729.8
  • Prev. Close594.3
  • Day's Low577.55
  • 52 Wk Low 460
  • Turnover (lac)567.17
  • P/E44.44
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value63.1
  • EPS13.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,356.88
  • Div. Yield0.29
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

597.35

Prev. Close

594.3

Turnover(Lac.)

567.17

Day's High

604.1

Day's Low

577.55

52 Week's High

729.8

52 Week's Low

460

Book Value

63.1

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,356.88

P/E

44.44

EPS

13.33

Divi. Yield

0.29

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.17%

Non-Promoter- 23.98%

Institutions: 23.98%

Non-Institutions: 42.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.52

11.52

7.68

7.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

316.39

243.49

179.5

130.55

Net Worth

327.91

255.01

187.18

138.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

203.72

187.21

159.96

118.66

yoy growth (%)

8.81

17.03

34.81

20.04

Raw materials

-101.27

-107.17

-81.63

-62.03

As % of sales

49.71

57.24

51.02

52.27

Employee costs

-22.22

-20.02

-14.47

-12.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.65

16.21

21.84

13.98

Depreciation

-5.89

-6

-4.61

-4.53

Tax paid

-8.5

-3.7

-5.87

-5.32

Working capital

16.94

4.58

19.52

-0.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.81

17.03

34.81

20.04

Op profit growth

74.18

-24.48

44.68

40.46

EBIT growth

79.03

-23.88

52.26

55.86

Net profit growth

89.22

-20.16

85.41

109.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

508.93

470.37

323.99

203.72

187.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

508.93

470.37

323.99

203.72

187.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

22.45

10.95

8.96

5.72

5.36

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

N S Ghumman

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

G S Gill

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anu Ahluwalia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Swarnjit Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sudhir Mehra

Independent Director

N P Sahni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

AARTI SAHNI

Executive Director

Sumer Ghumman

Managing Director

Kabir Ghumman

Independent Director

Sukrita Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd

Summary

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited was incorporated on June 18, 1984 in New Delhi. Company has been in commercial production since October, 1986, promoted by Manjit Kaur and Narinder Singh Ghumman. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & sales of Thermostatic Bimetal / Trimetal strips, components, Spring Rolled Stainless Steels, Electron Beam Welded Shunt Materials (Strip & Finished Components), Cold Bonded Bimetal Strips and Parts, Snap Action Discs, CNC Formed Coils of Bimetals / Trimetals etc. The Company is specialized in joining of materials through various methods such as Hot/Cold Diffusion Bonding/ Cladding, Electron Beam Welding, continuous brazing and Resistance Welding etc., and offers precision manufactured components and is a single vendor to many OEMs set by multiple large global organizations. The company work out a plant at Chambaghat (Solan Distt.), Himachal Pradesh, to manufacture thermostatic bimetal strips (inst. cap. : 80 tpa). This was the first plant in Asia outside Japan to undertake the manufacture of such a sophisticated item. It had a technical collaboration with Polymetallurgical Corporation, US, for a period of five years, which has now ended. It also manufactures components which use thermostatic bimetal strips.In 1995, the company embarked upon a diversification programme to manufacture thermo bimetal components for miniature circuit breakers, overload thermal relays and colour picture tubes. It came out with a public issue in Ju
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd share price today?

The Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹582.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd is ₹3356.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd is 44.44 and 9.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd is ₹460 and ₹729.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd?

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.24%, 3 Years at 30.93%, 1 Year at -0.70%, 6 Month at -1.58%, 3 Month at -5.87% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.17 %
Institutions - 23.98 %
Public - 42.85 %

