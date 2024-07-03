Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹597.35
Prev. Close₹594.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹567.17
Day's High₹604.1
Day's Low₹577.55
52 Week's High₹729.8
52 Week's Low₹460
Book Value₹63.1
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,356.88
P/E44.44
EPS13.33
Divi. Yield0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.52
11.52
7.68
7.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
316.39
243.49
179.5
130.55
Net Worth
327.91
255.01
187.18
138.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
203.72
187.21
159.96
118.66
yoy growth (%)
8.81
17.03
34.81
20.04
Raw materials
-101.27
-107.17
-81.63
-62.03
As % of sales
49.71
57.24
51.02
52.27
Employee costs
-22.22
-20.02
-14.47
-12.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.65
16.21
21.84
13.98
Depreciation
-5.89
-6
-4.61
-4.53
Tax paid
-8.5
-3.7
-5.87
-5.32
Working capital
16.94
4.58
19.52
-0.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.81
17.03
34.81
20.04
Op profit growth
74.18
-24.48
44.68
40.46
EBIT growth
79.03
-23.88
52.26
55.86
Net profit growth
89.22
-20.16
85.41
109.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
508.93
470.37
323.99
203.72
187.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
508.93
470.37
323.99
203.72
187.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.45
10.95
8.96
5.72
5.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
N S Ghumman
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
G S Gill
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anu Ahluwalia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Swarnjit Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sudhir Mehra
Independent Director
N P Sahni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
AARTI SAHNI
Executive Director
Sumer Ghumman
Managing Director
Kabir Ghumman
Independent Director
Sukrita Goyal
Summary
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited was incorporated on June 18, 1984 in New Delhi. Company has been in commercial production since October, 1986, promoted by Manjit Kaur and Narinder Singh Ghumman. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & sales of Thermostatic Bimetal / Trimetal strips, components, Spring Rolled Stainless Steels, Electron Beam Welded Shunt Materials (Strip & Finished Components), Cold Bonded Bimetal Strips and Parts, Snap Action Discs, CNC Formed Coils of Bimetals / Trimetals etc. The Company is specialized in joining of materials through various methods such as Hot/Cold Diffusion Bonding/ Cladding, Electron Beam Welding, continuous brazing and Resistance Welding etc., and offers precision manufactured components and is a single vendor to many OEMs set by multiple large global organizations. The company work out a plant at Chambaghat (Solan Distt.), Himachal Pradesh, to manufacture thermostatic bimetal strips (inst. cap. : 80 tpa). This was the first plant in Asia outside Japan to undertake the manufacture of such a sophisticated item. It had a technical collaboration with Polymetallurgical Corporation, US, for a period of five years, which has now ended. It also manufactures components which use thermostatic bimetal strips.In 1995, the company embarked upon a diversification programme to manufacture thermo bimetal components for miniature circuit breakers, overload thermal relays and colour picture tubes. It came out with a public issue in Ju
Read More
The Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹582.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd is ₹3356.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd is 44.44 and 9.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd is ₹460 and ₹729.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.24%, 3 Years at 30.93%, 1 Year at -0.70%, 6 Month at -1.58%, 3 Month at -5.87% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
