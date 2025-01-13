Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.52
11.52
7.68
7.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
316.39
243.49
179.5
130.55
Net Worth
327.91
255.01
187.18
138.23
Minority Interest
Debt
31.3
52.65
57.94
29.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.64
4
3.36
3.26
Total Liabilities
363.85
311.66
248.48
170.73
Fixed Assets
112.62
105.09
86.52
70.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.59
23.59
10.29
10.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.57
0.46
0.36
0.39
Networking Capital
189.48
165.45
139.49
73.7
Inventories
116.46
121.88
114.88
70.14
Inventory Days
125.66
Sundry Debtors
100.52
79.98
59.28
42.82
Debtor Days
76.71
Other Current Assets
16.83
14.09
18.77
8.55
Sundry Creditors
-32.14
-34.56
-41.78
-35.32
Creditor Days
63.28
Other Current Liabilities
-12.19
-15.94
-11.66
-12.49
Cash
37.57
17.06
11.82
15.93
Total Assets
363.83
311.65
248.48
170.74
