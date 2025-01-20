iifl-logo-icon 1
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Key Ratios

520.6
(-0.72%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:54:57 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.81

-3.19

22.5

33.03

Op profit growth

74.18

-41.62

38.63

34.99

EBIT growth

79.03

-46.92

43.32

54.7

Net profit growth

89.44

-45.36

49

101.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.73

11.08

18.37

16.23

EBIT margin

16.82

10.22

18.65

15.94

Net profit margin

12.51

7.18

12.73

10.46

RoCE

21.54

12.76

25.79

22.1

RoNW

5

3.05

6.55

5.45

RoA

4

2.24

4.4

3.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.64

3.5

6.41

4.3

Dividend per share

0.6

0.3

0.6

0.6

Cash EPS

5.1

1.93

5.14

3.1

Book value per share

36.32

30

27.28

21.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.55

4.07

14.38

17.47

P/CEPS

11.13

7.35

17.9

24.22

P/B

1.56

0.47

3.37

3.47

EV/EBIDTA

8.47

4.23

14.05

15.72

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

4.51

8.54

4.67

13.94

Tax payout

-27.05

-22.86

-30.23

-27.86

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

66.08

63.87

64.33

69.37

Inventory days

108.09

116.77

103.68

77.07

Creditor days

-51.44

-29.11

-37.04

-35.29

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-21.05

-6.52

-10.08

-7.6

Net debt / equity

0.09

0.21

0.42

0.42

Net debt / op. profit

0.36

1.17

1.24

1.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.71

-57.24

-49.57

-51.71

Employee costs

-10.9

-10.69

-8.74

-9.17

Other costs

-21.63

-20.97

-23.3

-22.87

