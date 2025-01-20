Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.81
-3.19
22.5
33.03
Op profit growth
74.18
-41.62
38.63
34.99
EBIT growth
79.03
-46.92
43.32
54.7
Net profit growth
89.44
-45.36
49
101.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.73
11.08
18.37
16.23
EBIT margin
16.82
10.22
18.65
15.94
Net profit margin
12.51
7.18
12.73
10.46
RoCE
21.54
12.76
25.79
22.1
RoNW
5
3.05
6.55
5.45
RoA
4
2.24
4.4
3.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.64
3.5
6.41
4.3
Dividend per share
0.6
0.3
0.6
0.6
Cash EPS
5.1
1.93
5.14
3.1
Book value per share
36.32
30
27.28
21.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.55
4.07
14.38
17.47
P/CEPS
11.13
7.35
17.9
24.22
P/B
1.56
0.47
3.37
3.47
EV/EBIDTA
8.47
4.23
14.05
15.72
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
4.51
8.54
4.67
13.94
Tax payout
-27.05
-22.86
-30.23
-27.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
66.08
63.87
64.33
69.37
Inventory days
108.09
116.77
103.68
77.07
Creditor days
-51.44
-29.11
-37.04
-35.29
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-21.05
-6.52
-10.08
-7.6
Net debt / equity
0.09
0.21
0.42
0.42
Net debt / op. profit
0.36
1.17
1.24
1.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.71
-57.24
-49.57
-51.71
Employee costs
-10.9
-10.69
-8.74
-9.17
Other costs
-21.63
-20.97
-23.3
-22.87
