Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.65
16.21
21.84
13.98
Depreciation
-5.89
-6
-4.61
-4.53
Tax paid
-8.5
-3.7
-5.87
-5.32
Working capital
16.94
4.58
19.52
-0.53
Other operating items
Operating
35.19
11.08
30.87
3.57
Capital expenditure
4.67
8.88
5.79
3.52
Free cash flow
39.86
19.96
36.66
7.09
Equity raised
214.03
173.61
135.14
120.4
Investing
0
0.96
0
-8.57
Financing
31.09
12
20.47
3.1
Dividends paid
0
1.15
2.3
0.48
Net in cash
285
207.7
194.59
122.51
