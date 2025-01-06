iifl-logo-icon 1
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Cash Flow Statement

582.75
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025

Shivalik Bimetal FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.65

16.21

21.84

13.98

Depreciation

-5.89

-6

-4.61

-4.53

Tax paid

-8.5

-3.7

-5.87

-5.32

Working capital

16.94

4.58

19.52

-0.53

Other operating items

Operating

35.19

11.08

30.87

3.57

Capital expenditure

4.67

8.88

5.79

3.52

Free cash flow

39.86

19.96

36.66

7.09

Equity raised

214.03

173.61

135.14

120.4

Investing

0

0.96

0

-8.57

Financing

31.09

12

20.47

3.1

Dividends paid

0

1.15

2.3

0.48

Net in cash

285

207.7

194.59

122.51

