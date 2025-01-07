iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

587.4
(0.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

203.72

187.21

159.96

118.66

yoy growth (%)

8.81

17.03

34.81

20.04

Raw materials

-101.27

-107.17

-81.63

-62.03

As % of sales

49.71

57.24

51.02

52.27

Employee costs

-22.22

-20.02

-14.47

-12.41

As % of sales

10.9

10.69

9.05

10.46

Other costs

-44.08

-39.27

-36.38

-25.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.63

20.97

22.74

21.25

Operating profit

36.13

20.74

27.47

18.98

OPM

17.73

11.08

17.17

16

Depreciation

-5.89

-6

-4.61

-4.53

Interest expense

-1.62

-2.93

-3.31

-2.54

Other income

4.04

4.4

2.3

2.07

Profit before tax

32.65

16.21

21.84

13.98

Taxes

-8.5

-3.7

-5.87

-5.32

Tax rate

-26.04

-22.87

-26.88

-38.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.15

12.5

15.97

8.65

Exceptional items

0

0.26

0.01

-0.03

Net profit

24.15

12.76

15.98

8.62

yoy growth (%)

89.22

-20.16

85.41

109.56

NPM

11.85

6.81

9.99

7.26

Shivalik Bimetal : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.