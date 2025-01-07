Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
203.72
187.21
159.96
118.66
yoy growth (%)
8.81
17.03
34.81
20.04
Raw materials
-101.27
-107.17
-81.63
-62.03
As % of sales
49.71
57.24
51.02
52.27
Employee costs
-22.22
-20.02
-14.47
-12.41
As % of sales
10.9
10.69
9.05
10.46
Other costs
-44.08
-39.27
-36.38
-25.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.63
20.97
22.74
21.25
Operating profit
36.13
20.74
27.47
18.98
OPM
17.73
11.08
17.17
16
Depreciation
-5.89
-6
-4.61
-4.53
Interest expense
-1.62
-2.93
-3.31
-2.54
Other income
4.04
4.4
2.3
2.07
Profit before tax
32.65
16.21
21.84
13.98
Taxes
-8.5
-3.7
-5.87
-5.32
Tax rate
-26.04
-22.87
-26.88
-38.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24.15
12.5
15.97
8.65
Exceptional items
0
0.26
0.01
-0.03
Net profit
24.15
12.76
15.98
8.62
yoy growth (%)
89.22
-20.16
85.41
109.56
NPM
11.85
6.81
9.99
7.26
