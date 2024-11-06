Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 06th day of January, 2025, The Board has inter alia considered and approved the following(s); 1.The Board has decided to schedule 01/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. (the Company) on Friday, the 31st Day of January, 2025 at 10.30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 2.The Board has decided that the cut-off date for determining the voting rights for E-voting on the resolutions listed in the Notice of EGM will be January 24, 2025. 3.The Board has appointed NSDL for availing E-Voting facility. 4.The Board has decided e-voting period commence from Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 9.00 A.M. (IST) and will end on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 5.00 P.M. (IST) 5.The Board has appointed M/s Amit Saxena and Associates, Company Secretaries as a scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting for the EGM, subject to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

SHIVALIK BIMETAL CONTROLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Sumer Ghumman as an Executive Director (Additional Director) 2. Redesignation of Mr. Kabir Ghumman as Managing Director. 3. Redesignation of Mr. N S Ghumman as Whole Time Director. 3. Resignation of Mr. SS Sandhu as Chairman and Whole Time Director 4. Resignation of Mr. Harpreet Kaur as Director of the Company 5. Appointment of Mr. NS Ghumman as Chairman of the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

SHIVALIK BIMETAL CONTROLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e 06th day of August, 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

SHIVALIK BIMETAL CONTROLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Final Dividend of Rs 1.00/- per equity share recommended by the board of directors in their meeting held today May 29, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Recommended a final dividend @50% i.e. Rs. 1.00/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. The final dividend is in addition to interim dividend of Rs. 0.70/- per equity share already declared during the financial year 2023-24 3. Proposal to incorporate Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Italy, Europe Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024