To the Members of

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited ("the

Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Cash Flows, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information, (hereinafter referred as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the

Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards)

Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most auditofthestandalone financial of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters 1. Government grant-PLI incentive scheme As reported/presented in note -28 of the standalone financial statements, Production Linked Incentives are recognized as income when, (a) there is reasonable assurance that the company will comply with the conditions attached to them and (b) the grant will be received. We have examined eligibility and certainty of the controls relating to the recognition and measurement of incentive income. In this connection, we have: The management applies its judgement for the recognition of incentive income based on its assessment for likelihood of recoverability in line with fulfilling the eligibility conditions as per approval letter. (a) Reviewed Government schemes and policies relating to the production-linked incentives applicable on the company. We identified this as a key audit matter because the estimation on which these amounts are based involves a reasonable degree of assessment by the management. (b) Examined approval letters for the scheme from the respective government departments and subsequent departmental orders and regulations issued from time to time. (c) Checked the eligibility criteria including investment made by the Company. (d) Performed substantive procedures for the calculation of eligible amounts of incentives and the claims made by the management. (e) Reviewed management assessment for the likelihood of recoverability. 2. Contingent Liabilities- Contingencies & Capital Commitments: The Company makes a determination for recording or alternatively disclosing them as contingencies. We identified this as a key audit matter because the estimation on which these amounts are based involves a reasonable degree of assessment by the management. We have obtained an understanding of the Companys internal instructions, and procedures in respect of assessment and disclosure of contingent liabilities & capital commitments and adopted the following audit procedures: - 1. understood and tested the operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management for obtaining all relevant information; 2. discussing with the management any material developments and latest status; 3. reviewing the adequacy and completeness of disclosures; Based on the above procedures performed, the assessment and disclosures of Contingent liabilities & Capital Commitments are considered to be adequate and reasonable.

in our

Information Other than the Financial Statements and

Auditors Report thereon

The Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis,

Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the consolidated financialstatements, standalone financialstatements and our respective auditors report thereon. controls that

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information statements, and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone

Financial Statements

The Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financialstatements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting

Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance ofadequate internal financial operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentationof the standalone financial that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Inpreparing the standalone financial Board of

Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for Audit of Standalone

Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on the complete set of financial statements on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financialstatements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financialstatements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings,including any significant deficienciesin internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, statement on the matters specified the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of

Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting

Standards specified under Section 133 of the

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified st March,as on

2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure

B". Our report expresses an unmodifiedopinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid

/ provided by the company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with ScheduleVoftheCompaniesAct,2013;and ;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our. information and according to the explanations given to us: i. there are no pending litigations as on date of financial statements, against the company as such there is no impact thereof to be considered; 3 and 4 of the Order, to ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested

(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, . that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") 31 provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either controls over financial individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The finaldividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual

General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. However, for 1st quarter of Financial year 2023-24 at head office only, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of account for the referred period.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Arora Gupta & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: - 021313C

Sd/- Amit Arora

Partner

Place: New Delhi Membership No: - 514828 Dated: May 29, 2024 ICAI UDIN No: 24514828BKEGIS1947

Annexure - A

to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanation provided to us by the company and books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) a. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, right-of-use assets and Intangible

Assets:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and

Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property,

Plant and Equipment. Pursuant to the program, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physicallyverifiedby the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of all the immovable properties

(other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year accordingly reporting requirement under clause 3(i)(d) is not applicable to the company.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March

31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a. Physical verification of inventory conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no Material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

In our Opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. b. The Company has been sanctioned/ renewed working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, during the year, from bank(s) on the basis of security of current assets and quarterly returns or statements filed by the are in agreement with books of account.

(iii) Based on our audit procedures & according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. The Company has made investments in companies during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(a),(c),(d),(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

With respect to paragraph 3(iii)(b) of the Order, in our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable in respect of investments made and guarantees provided.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales has been Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise,

Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a. The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bankorfinancialinstitution or government or any government authority.

c. The company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint venture.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) There are Nil whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report).

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our Opinion, there is no Core Investment Company within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is also not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix)On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financialliabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the

Board of Directors and Management plans and based in Form ADT-4as on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate

Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing in projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b. There is Nil amount remaining unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which is required to be transferred to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

For Arora Gupta & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: - 021313C

Sd/- Amit Arora

Partner

Place: New Delhi Membership No: - 514828 Dated: May 29, 2024 ICAI UDIN No: 24514828BKEGIS1947

Annexure - B

to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited ("the

Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial

Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring business, including theorderly and efficient adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited internal financialcontrols. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financialcontrols over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit : Annual Report 2023-24 evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financialcontrol over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively over financial as at 31st March, 2024, based on criteria for internal financial reporting, control over financial reporting established considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Arora Gupta & Co. controls system Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: - 021313C

Sd/- Amit Arora

Partner

Place: New Delhi

Membership No: - 514828 Dated: May 29, 2024

ICAI UDIN No: 24514828BKEGIS1947