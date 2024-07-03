Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Summary

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited was incorporated on June 18, 1984 in New Delhi. Company has been in commercial production since October, 1986, promoted by Manjit Kaur and Narinder Singh Ghumman. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & sales of Thermostatic Bimetal / Trimetal strips, components, Spring Rolled Stainless Steels, Electron Beam Welded Shunt Materials (Strip & Finished Components), Cold Bonded Bimetal Strips and Parts, Snap Action Discs, CNC Formed Coils of Bimetals / Trimetals etc. The Company is specialized in joining of materials through various methods such as Hot/Cold Diffusion Bonding/ Cladding, Electron Beam Welding, continuous brazing and Resistance Welding etc., and offers precision manufactured components and is a single vendor to many OEMs set by multiple large global organizations. The company work out a plant at Chambaghat (Solan Distt.), Himachal Pradesh, to manufacture thermostatic bimetal strips (inst. cap. : 80 tpa). This was the first plant in Asia outside Japan to undertake the manufacture of such a sophisticated item. It had a technical collaboration with Polymetallurgical Corporation, US, for a period of five years, which has now ended. It also manufactures components which use thermostatic bimetal strips.In 1995, the company embarked upon a diversification programme to manufacture thermo bimetal components for miniature circuit breakers, overload thermal relays and colour picture tubes. It came out with a public issue in Jun.95 to part-finance the project.During 1998-99, the company set up a facility to manufacture snap action discs.The company has acquired Technical Know-how for production of Edge Welded Trimetals and during the year 1999-2000 has updated its manufacturing / engineering technical know-how for production of Bimetal Strips.As informed last year the company has Imported Edge Welding Machinery from Germany for manufacturing of Trimetals through EBT Technology and the machinery has been installed successfully and started its production in the early 2001.This is one of the modernisation programme the company has took up last year.The company has expanded the installed capacity of Electron Guns and Bimetal Strips during the financial year 2003-04 by 3 crores(Nos) and 500 Tonnes respectively.Consequent upon this expansion,the total capacity of Electron Guns & Bimetal Strips have been increased to 13 crores(Nos) and 860 Tonnes respectively.The company has sub divided its equity shares during March 2005 from every One Equity share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity shares of Rs.2/- each and also announced Bonus issue of shares to its sharesholders in the ratio of 1:1.The company expanded its existing Unit I by adding Plant & Machinery aggregating in value to Rs.3,53,16,871/- during 2004-05. The Joint Venture Company (JV Company) namely Checon Shivalik Contact Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in which company has 50% share was incorporated in March, 2006. The JV Company set up plant for manufacturing Silver contacts. A 100% subsidiary company named Shivalik Bimetal Engineers Pvt. Ltd. (SBEPL) was incorporated during the financial year 2007-08 for providing technical and engineering services. The Company got into a Joint Venture with ArcelorMittal, France and DNick, UK for the establishment of a manufacturing facility at SEZ, Pithampur, Indore (India) for the manufacturing of Clad Metals, which was introduced for various applications. In addition to this, a new joint venture company named Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt. Ltd., (ICS) was incorporated and land around 21,673 sq. meters was allotted to the company at SEZ, Pithampur, Indore (India). The Joint Venture Company named Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt. Ltd., (ICS) in which Company has 33.33 % share set up manufacturing unit at Pithampur, in Madhya Pradesh, for manufacturing Industrial Clad Products and commenced its commercial production w.e.f. 02.02.2010 in the FY 2009-10. On January 1, 2011, Shivalik Bimetal Engineers Pvt. Ltd. (SBEPL), 100% Subsidiary of the Company had allotted 1,34,500 Equity Shares to shareholders other than Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited. The resultant Shareholding of Shivalik in SBEPL stood 45% of the total issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital, as such SBEPL ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 1st January, 2011.The AEC (Automotive Electronics Council) compliant test facility was commissioned in 2017. Construction of the Building and equipment installation on the adjoining land was completed and commercial production commenced in 2021-22.Through a Share Purchase Agreement, the Company in Apr 22 acquired the entire equity stake of Checon Corporation, USA (50%) held in Shivalik Engineered Products Private Limited (SEPPL) (Formerly known as Checon Shivalik Contact Solutions Private Limited) and resultant on completion of said acquisition, SEPPL ceased to be a Joint Venture of the Company and became its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary effective on April 12, 2022. Similarly, the Company acquired entire stake held by Ultra Portfolio Management Private Limited and O D Finance and Investment Private Limited (55%) held in Shivalik Bimetal Engineers Private Limited (SBEPL) and SBEPL ceased to be associate of the Company and became its wholly-owned subsidiary w.e.f. April 12, 2022.The Company started commercial production of UNIT-IV Building, situated at Kather District Solan, Himachal Pradesh effective on August 1, 2023.