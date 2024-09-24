|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|The Board has decided to schedule 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, the 26th Day of September, 2024 at 10.30 AM at Hotel Namastasya, Bye Pass Road, Near New Bus Stand, Lawi Khurd, Solan, Himachal Pradesh 173212. Outcome of Board Meeting dated Aug 29, 2024 Addendum to the Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) Newspaper Publication of addendum to the Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) Details regarding voting results of the 40th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 26th day of September, 2024 along with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.