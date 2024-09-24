The Board has decided to schedule 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, the 26th Day of September, 2024 at 10.30 AM at Hotel Namastasya, Bye Pass Road, Near New Bus Stand, Lawi Khurd, Solan, Himachal Pradesh 173212. Outcome of Board Meeting dated Aug 29, 2024 Addendum to the Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) Newspaper Publication of addendum to the Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) Details regarding voting results of the 40th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 26th day of September, 2024 along with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)