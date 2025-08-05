Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3
3
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
7.67
2.37
0.55
Net Worth
10.67
5.37
0.6
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
421.3
|17.47
|1,78,012.69
|2,204
|6.88
|7,544
|31.45
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
687.7
|25.71
|1,54,541.77
|1,561
|0.72
|25,116
|312.42
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
187.15
|6.46
|34,372.56
|2,078.37
|4.27
|5,267.83
|98.25
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
244.3
|50.37
|23,624.4
|190.54
|0
|731.4
|27.55
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
1,804.95
|58.87
|13,322.06
|67.95
|0.35
|850.78
|216.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Avnishkumar Dhirajlal Gajera
Whole Time Director
Dhirajlal Nagjibhai Gajera
Independent Director
Piyush Manilal Rughani
Independent Director
Vaibhav Kakkad
Independent Director
Mayuri Bipinbhai Rupareliya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shipra Mehta
Riverwave off.No.9, 8th Floor,
Kalawad Road,
Gujarat - 360005
Tel: +91 98255 98259
Website: https://anbmetalcast.com/
Email: cs@anbmetalcast.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by ANB Metal Cast Ltd
