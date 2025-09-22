No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
41.03
40
40
Preference Capital
2.21
2.21
0
Reserves
234.91
116.51
28.07
Net Worth
278.15
158.72
68.07
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
453
|18.79
|1,91,406.95
|2,204
|6.4
|7,544
|31.45
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
743.15
|24.64
|1,67,002.64
|1,862
|0.66
|24,264
|312.42
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
211.65
|6.72
|38,872.31
|1,063.86
|4.96
|3,806.94
|98.25
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
282.6
|55.85
|27,328.1
|134.28
|0.52
|516.37
|27.55
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
1,662.05
|54.21
|12,267.33
|67.95
|0.38
|850.78
|216.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
KAMLESH JAIN
Joint Managing Director
MAYANK PAREEK
Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hemant Shantilal Jain
Independent Director
Kandaswamy Paramasivan
Independent Director
Jayaramakrishnan Kannan
Independent Director
Rajendra Kumar P
Independent Director
Revathi S. Raghunathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bibhu Kalyan Rauta
The Lattice Old #.7/1 New # 20,
4th Flr Waddles Road Kilpauk,
Tamil Nadu - 600010
Tel: 044 4340 9494
Website: http://www.jainmetalgroup.com
Email: cs@jainmetalgroup.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.