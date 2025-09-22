iifl-logo

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd Corporate Action

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

22 Sep, 2025
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 88.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 88.01%

Non-Promoter- 11.98%

Institutions: 11.98%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

41.03

40

40

Preference Capital

2.21

2.21

0

Reserves

234.91

116.51

28.07

Net Worth

278.15

158.72

68.07

Minority Interest

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

453

18.791,91,406.952,2046.47,54431.45

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

743.15

24.641,67,002.641,8620.6624,264312.42

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

211.65

6.7238,872.311,063.864.963,806.9498.25

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

282.6

55.8527,328.1134.280.52516.3727.55

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

1,662.05

54.2112,267.3367.950.38850.78216.11

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jain Resource Recycling Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

KAMLESH JAIN

Joint Managing Director

MAYANK PAREEK

Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer

Hemant Shantilal Jain

Independent Director

Kandaswamy Paramasivan

Independent Director

Jayaramakrishnan Kannan

Independent Director

Rajendra Kumar P

Independent Director

Revathi S. Raghunathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bibhu Kalyan Rauta

Registered Office

The Lattice Old #.7/1 New # 20,

4th Flr Waddles Road Kilpauk,

Tamil Nadu - 600010

Tel: 044 4340 9494

Website: http://www.jainmetalgroup.com

Email: cs@jainmetalgroup.com

Summary

What is the Jain Resource Recycling Ltd share price today?

The Jain Resource Recycling Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 22 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 22 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jain Resource Recycling Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 22 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd?

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

