INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Members,

Jain Resource Recycling Private Limited Chennai.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Jain Resource Recycling Private Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of cashflow for the year then ended, notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit and its cashflow for the year ended-on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide separate opinion on these matters.

Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701 is not mandated for Unlisted Companies. Hence a report is not drawn in this respect.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Standalone Financial Statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of the reasonable knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except that reporting under Rule 11(g) is separately commented upon in paragraph (i)(6).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, the same is not applicable as the company is a private company.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(h) The modification relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) on reporting under Sec. 143(3)(b) and para (i)(6) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g).

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements in Note 4.10 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. There has been no amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity including foreign entities("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representations under sub clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

5. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

6. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which included test checks, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Our examination of the audit trail was in the context of an audit of standalone financial statements carried out in accordance with the Standard of Auditing and only to the extent required by Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014. We have not carried out any audit or examination of the audit trail beyond the matters required by the aforesaid Rule 11(g) nor have we carried out any standalone audit or examination of the audit trail.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For M/s. CNGSN & ASSOCIATES LLP CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN.04915S/S200036 Place: Chennai E.K. SRIVATSAN Date: 24-06-2024 PARTNER Membership No. 225064 UDIN: 2^2250 6 qBKC$iF2ot *

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Auditors Report of even date to the Shareholders of Jain Resource Recycling Private Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. As explained to us, the discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the Fixed Assets as compared to Register have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

b) We are informed that the company has formulated a program for physical verification of all Property, Plant and Equipment over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable considering the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Accordingly, some of the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year. As explained to us, the discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the Fixed Assets as compared to records which have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of record of the company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its operations. As explained to us, the discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to book records have been properly dealt with in the books of account and were not material.

b) During the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks/financial institutions on the basis of the security of the current assets, mortgage of properties and other Fixed Assets of the company and backed by personal guarantee of the Directors and Relatives of Directors. The quarterly/ monthly returns/statements filed by the company with such banks/ financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the information as required under clause 3(iii) of the Order in respect of the investments made in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties are provided hereunder,

a) The information as required under clause 3 (iii)(a) of the Order are provided hereunder, in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans, guarantee or security provided by the company during the year:

(Amount in Rs. Lakhs) Particulars Guarantee Security Loans Advance in the nature of Loans Aggregate amount of loans/advances in nature of loans granted/provided during the year to (A) (A) (A) (A)i. Subsidiaries i. 9,000 j.14,434.77 i. NIL ii. Joint Ventures ii. NIL ii. NIL ii. NIL iii. Group Company iii.26,900 iii. NIL iii. NIL (B) Others (B) NIL (B) NIL (B) NIL Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above (A) i. Subsidiaries (A) (A) (A) i. 9000 i. 3502.14 i. NIL ii. Joint Ventures ii. NIL ii. NIL ii. NIL iii. Group Company (B) Others iii.26,900 iii. NIL iii. NIL (B) NIL (B) NIL (B) NIL

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are prima-facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts of principal and interest have been regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that there is no amount overdue for a period of more than ninety days in respect of the aforesaid loans.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, there has been no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loan, which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv.The company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantee or securities provided as applicable.

v. The company has not accepted any deposit or amount which is deemed to be deposit as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules,2015. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of costs records under section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory disputes including Goods and services tax, Provident fund, Employees state insurance, Income-tax, Duties of customs, Duty of excise, Cess, and any other statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities.

No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were outstanding as at 31st March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

b) The details of statutory dues payable as referred to in sub-clause (a) above as at 31st March 2024 that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of dispute are given below:

(Amount in Rs. Lakhs) Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.ln Lakhs) Period to which this amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, If any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 796.04 FY 21-22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Duty 322.50 FY 14-15 & FY 15-16 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Duty 75.93 FY 13-14 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 82.99 FY 14-15 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Goods and Services Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 92.20 FY 17-18 Office of the Superintendent of Central GST and Central Excise Goods and Services Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 17.10 FY 17-18 Office of the Superintendent of Central GST and Central Excise

The company had filed an application before Settlement Commission (now the Interim Board for Settlement) for assessment proceedings initiated by the income tax authorities for AY 2014-15 to AY 2020-21. The application was rejected due to ineligibility as per a CBDT circular. The Honble Madras High Court directed that similar cases between February 1,2021, and March 31,2021, be treated as pending applications, and the income-tax liability related to this matter is currently not ascertainable.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no transaction relating to previously unrecorded income were surrendered or disclosed as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries! (as defined under the Companies Act 2013) during the year ended March 31, 2024. Hence clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary (as defined under the Companies Act 2013) Hence clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

X. a) The company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the said Order is not applicable to the company.

b) The company has made Preferential Allotment of shares during the year, in respect of which it has complied with requirements of section 42 / section 62-of the Companies Act, 2013 and the amount have been used for the purpose of which the funds were raised.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us.

a) No fraud by the company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) The company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the said Order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 177 are not applicable for the company and the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us.

a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit report of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a),(b),(c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. We have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors, if any.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us,

a) There are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, report under clause (3)(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (3)(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi.The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of standalone financial statements of the company. Hence, our comment in respect of said clause has been included in the Consolidated Audit Report.

For M/s. CNGSN & ASSOCIATES LLP CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN.04915S/S200036 Place: Chennai E.K7SRIVATSAN Date: 24-06-2024 PARTNER Membership No. 225064 UDIN:2ltW Sot i, SI<CSjF2oil

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of Jain Resource Recycling Private Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub - Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jain Resource Recycling Private Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting.

Meaning of Internal financial Controls over financial Reporting

A Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal financial Controls over financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.