Jain Resource Recycling Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
41.03
40
40
Preference Capital
2.21
2.21
0
Reserves
234.91
116.51
28.07
Net Worth
278.15
158.72
68.07
Minority Interest
Debt
513.98
377.82
426.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.87
2.09
6.38
Total Liabilities
794
538.63
500.47
Fixed Assets
33.51
23.79
28.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.26
6.35
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
1.67
0.23
Networking Capital
563.05
381.02
358.97
Inventories
330.16
160.81
148.43
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
69.28
106.48
104.79
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
275.66
155.56
149.81
Sundry Creditors
-18
-27.07
-30.74
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-94.05
-14.76
-13.32
Cash
173.18
125.81
112.87
Total Assets
794
538.64
500.46
No Record Found
