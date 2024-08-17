SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹1.35
Prev. Close₹1.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.35
Day's Low₹1.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
62.86
62.86
62.86
33.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.9
157.59
141.29
53.84
Net Worth
155.76
220.45
204.15
87.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
57.03
281.48
284.89
yoy growth (%)
-79.73
-1.19
Raw materials
-64.68
-237.72
-240.46
As % of sales
113.41
84.45
84.4
Employee costs
-2.2
-3.89
-3.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-61.96
-1.18
17.18
Depreciation
-15.65
-10.36
-4.7
Tax paid
-7.25
-0.73
-4.63
Working capital
-9.49
6.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.73
-1.19
Op profit growth
-181.3
-1.02
EBIT growth
-245.66
-18.16
Net profit growth
3,651.8
-115.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
0.94
4.63
57.04
289.55
331.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
14.15
Net Sales
0.94
4.63
57.04
289.55
317.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.58
1.63
2.75
4.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Sanjay Mardia
Managing Director
Ratanlal S Mardia
Executive Director
Atul S Mardia
Director
Praveen Shah
Director
Shailesh H Shah
Director
Nitin Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nissan Copper Ltd
Summary
Nissan Copper Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of copper tubes and products. Their copper products include copper pipes/ tubes, copper section/ mother tube/ flats/ rod/ wire bars, copper ingots/ billet bars and other products.The company is supplying their products for the projects of well known companies in the Air conditioning and Refrigeration, Engineering & Gas Application industry and few of them are Eletrotherm India Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Nutech Construction Pvt Ltd etc.Nissan Copper Ltd was incorporated on December 01, 1989 as a private limited company with the name Nissan Copper Pvt Ltd. The company was established with an objective of carrying on business of manufacturing Copper Tubes. Subsequently, the company enlarged their scope of production and their product portfolio by including products for refrigeration, solar power, engineering and infrastructure industry, done by installing a complete plant to manufacture tubes starting from melting of scrap/ Cathode.In September 1991, the company set up their first manufacturing unit at Umbergaon in Gujarat with the initial capacity of 100 TPA and commenced commercial production. In the year 2001, they expanded the production capacity to 600 TPA at Umbergaon. During the year 2004-05, their Umbergaon unit was accredited the JAS - ANZ ISO 9001: 2000 quality systems.During the year 2004-05, the companys major expansion cu
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.