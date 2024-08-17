iifl-logo-icon 1
Nissan Copper Ltd Share Price

1.25
(-3.85%)
Jul 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Nissan Copper Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

1.35

Prev. Close

1.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.35

Day's Low

1.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nissan Copper Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nissan Copper Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nissan Copper Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:50 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.30%

Non-Promoter- 4.98%

Institutions: 4.97%

Non-Institutions: 67.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nissan Copper Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

62.86

62.86

62.86

33.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

92.9

157.59

141.29

53.84

Net Worth

155.76

220.45

204.15

87.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

57.03

281.48

284.89

yoy growth (%)

-79.73

-1.19

Raw materials

-64.68

-237.72

-240.46

As % of sales

113.41

84.45

84.4

Employee costs

-2.2

-3.89

-3.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-61.96

-1.18

17.18

Depreciation

-15.65

-10.36

-4.7

Tax paid

-7.25

-0.73

-4.63

Working capital

-9.49

6.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.73

-1.19

Op profit growth

-181.3

-1.02

EBIT growth

-245.66

-18.16

Net profit growth

3,651.8

-115.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

0.94

4.63

57.04

289.55

331.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

14.15

Net Sales

0.94

4.63

57.04

289.55

317.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.58

1.63

2.75

4.13

Nissan Copper Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nissan Copper Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Sanjay Mardia

Managing Director

Ratanlal S Mardia

Executive Director

Atul S Mardia

Director

Praveen Shah

Director

Shailesh H Shah

Director

Nitin Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nissan Copper Ltd

Summary

Nissan Copper Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of copper tubes and products. Their copper products include copper pipes/ tubes, copper section/ mother tube/ flats/ rod/ wire bars, copper ingots/ billet bars and other products.The company is supplying their products for the projects of well known companies in the Air conditioning and Refrigeration, Engineering & Gas Application industry and few of them are Eletrotherm India Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Nutech Construction Pvt Ltd etc.Nissan Copper Ltd was incorporated on December 01, 1989 as a private limited company with the name Nissan Copper Pvt Ltd. The company was established with an objective of carrying on business of manufacturing Copper Tubes. Subsequently, the company enlarged their scope of production and their product portfolio by including products for refrigeration, solar power, engineering and infrastructure industry, done by installing a complete plant to manufacture tubes starting from melting of scrap/ Cathode.In September 1991, the company set up their first manufacturing unit at Umbergaon in Gujarat with the initial capacity of 100 TPA and commenced commercial production. In the year 2001, they expanded the production capacity to 600 TPA at Umbergaon. During the year 2004-05, their Umbergaon unit was accredited the JAS - ANZ ISO 9001: 2000 quality systems.During the year 2004-05, the companys major expansion cu
QUICKLINKS FOR Nissan Copper Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

