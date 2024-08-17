Summary

Nissan Copper Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of copper tubes and products. Their copper products include copper pipes/ tubes, copper section/ mother tube/ flats/ rod/ wire bars, copper ingots/ billet bars and other products.The company is supplying their products for the projects of well known companies in the Air conditioning and Refrigeration, Engineering & Gas Application industry and few of them are Eletrotherm India Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Nutech Construction Pvt Ltd etc.Nissan Copper Ltd was incorporated on December 01, 1989 as a private limited company with the name Nissan Copper Pvt Ltd. The company was established with an objective of carrying on business of manufacturing Copper Tubes. Subsequently, the company enlarged their scope of production and their product portfolio by including products for refrigeration, solar power, engineering and infrastructure industry, done by installing a complete plant to manufacture tubes starting from melting of scrap/ Cathode.In September 1991, the company set up their first manufacturing unit at Umbergaon in Gujarat with the initial capacity of 100 TPA and commenced commercial production. In the year 2001, they expanded the production capacity to 600 TPA at Umbergaon. During the year 2004-05, their Umbergaon unit was accredited the JAS - ANZ ISO 9001: 2000 quality systems.During the year 2004-05, the companys major expansion cu

