Nissan Copper Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.25
(-3.85%)
Jul 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nissan Copper Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

57.03

281.48

284.89

yoy growth (%)

-79.73

-1.19

Raw materials

-64.68

-237.72

-240.46

As % of sales

113.41

84.45

84.4

Employee costs

-2.2

-3.89

-3.85

As % of sales

3.87

1.38

1.35

Other costs

-13.02

-11.71

-12.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.83

4.16

4.26

Operating profit

-22.88

28.14

28.44

OPM

-40.12

10

9.98

Depreciation

-15.65

-10.36

-4.7

Interest expense

-28.15

-24.39

-11.17

Other income

4.73

5.42

4.62

Profit before tax

-61.96

-1.18

17.18

Taxes

-7.25

-0.73

-4.63

Tax rate

11.71

61.83

-26.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-69.21

-1.91

12.54

Exceptional items

-2.8

0

0

Net profit

-72.02

-1.91

12.54

yoy growth (%)

3,651.8

-115.3

NPM

-126.26

-0.68

4.4

QUICKLINKS FOR Nissan Copper Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

