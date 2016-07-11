Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
57.03
281.48
284.89
yoy growth (%)
-79.73
-1.19
Raw materials
-64.68
-237.72
-240.46
As % of sales
113.41
84.45
84.4
Employee costs
-2.2
-3.89
-3.85
As % of sales
3.87
1.38
1.35
Other costs
-13.02
-11.71
-12.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.83
4.16
4.26
Operating profit
-22.88
28.14
28.44
OPM
-40.12
10
9.98
Depreciation
-15.65
-10.36
-4.7
Interest expense
-28.15
-24.39
-11.17
Other income
4.73
5.42
4.62
Profit before tax
-61.96
-1.18
17.18
Taxes
-7.25
-0.73
-4.63
Tax rate
11.71
61.83
-26.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-69.21
-1.91
12.54
Exceptional items
-2.8
0
0
Net profit
-72.02
-1.91
12.54
yoy growth (%)
3,651.8
-115.3
NPM
-126.26
-0.68
4.4
