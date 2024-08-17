Nissan Copper Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
0.25
0.68
0.57
4.05
32.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.25
0.68
0.57
4.05
32.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0
0.55
0.03
0.98
Total Income
0.6
0.68
1.12
4.09
33.93
Total Expenditure
40.43
2.5
183.07
21
44.34
PBIDT
-39.83
-1.8
-181.92
-16.9
-10.42
Interest
0.01
0.05
-3.9
12.72
8.52
PBDT
-39.84
-1.86
-178.02
-29.62
-18.95
Depreciation
34.5
5.71
6.65
6.69
7.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-3.82
3.82
3.82
Deferred Tax
0
0
1.09
-0.07
-0.58
Reported Profit After Tax
-74.34
-7.59
-181.94
-40.08
-30
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-74.34
-7.59
-181.94
-40.08
-30
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
2.8
-2.8
-2.8
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-74.34
-7.59
-184.75
-37.27
-27.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-1.21
0
-6.38
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
62.86
62.86
62.86
62.86
62.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
4,56,90,424
4,56,90,424
4,56,90,424
4,56,90,424
4,56,90,424
Public Shareholding (%)
72.69
72.69
72.69
72.69
72.69
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,71,65,484
1,71,65,484
1,71,25,084
1,66,44,083
1,66,44,083
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
99.76
96.95
96.95
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
27.3
27.3
27.25
26.47
26.47
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
40,400
521
5,21,400
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0.23
3.03
3.03
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0.05
0.82
0.82
PBIDTM(%)
-15,319.23
-262.31
-31,367.24
-416.5
-31.62
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-28,596.15
-1,100
-31,368.96
-987.19
-91.04
