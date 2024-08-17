iifl-logo-icon 1
Nissan Copper Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.25
(-3.85%)
Jul 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013

Gross Sales

0.25

0.68

0.57

4.05

32.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.25

0.68

0.57

4.05

32.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0

0.55

0.03

0.98

Total Income

0.6

0.68

1.12

4.09

33.93

Total Expenditure

40.43

2.5

183.07

21

44.34

PBIDT

-39.83

-1.8

-181.92

-16.9

-10.42

Interest

0.01

0.05

-3.9

12.72

8.52

PBDT

-39.84

-1.86

-178.02

-29.62

-18.95

Depreciation

34.5

5.71

6.65

6.69

7.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-3.82

3.82

3.82

Deferred Tax

0

0

1.09

-0.07

-0.58

Reported Profit After Tax

-74.34

-7.59

-181.94

-40.08

-30

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-74.34

-7.59

-181.94

-40.08

-30

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

2.8

-2.8

-2.8

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-74.34

-7.59

-184.75

-37.27

-27.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-1.21

0

-6.38

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

62.86

62.86

62.86

62.86

62.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

4,56,90,424

4,56,90,424

4,56,90,424

4,56,90,424

4,56,90,424

Public Shareholding (%)

72.69

72.69

72.69

72.69

72.69

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,71,65,484

1,71,65,484

1,71,25,084

1,66,44,083

1,66,44,083

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

99.76

96.95

96.95

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

27.3

27.3

27.25

26.47

26.47

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

40,400

521

5,21,400

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0.23

3.03

3.03

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0.05

0.82

0.82

PBIDTM(%)

-15,319.23

-262.31

-31,367.24

-416.5

-31.62

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-28,596.15

-1,100

-31,368.96

-987.19

-91.04

