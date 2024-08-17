Nissan Copper Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
0.88
4.63
44.34
208.61
211.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
9.27
Net Sales
0.88
4.63
44.34
208.61
202
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0.33
0.67
0.09
0.82
Total Income
1.12
4.96
45
208.69
202.83
Total Expenditure
4.01
20.21
61.75
180.53
180.02
PBIDT
-2.88
-15.26
-16.72
28.15
22.79
Interest
0.05
12.3
30.21
17.37
8.89
PBDT
-2.93
-27.55
-46.95
10.77
13.89
Depreciation
8.57
10.06
11.78
5.78
3.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
4.59
1.6
2.63
Deferred Tax
-0.02
1
-0.87
0.25
-0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
-11.47
-38.63
-62.45
3.14
8.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-11.47
-38.63
-62.45
3.14
8.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-11.47
-38.63
-62.45
3.14
8.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.83
-6.15
-9.93
0.5
0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
62.86
62.86
62.86
62.86
62.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
4,56,90,424
4,56,90,424
4,56,90,424
4,29,35,176
42,93,51,744
Public Shareholding (%)
72.69
72.69
72.69
68.3
68.3
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,71,65,484
1,66,44,083
1,32,65,000
1,64,57,138
15,42,22,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
96.95
77.27
82.61
77.41
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
27.3
26.47
21.1
26.18
24.53
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
5,21,400
39,00,483
34,63,592
4,49,85,300
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
3.03
22.71
17.38
22.57
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0.82
6.21
5.51
7.15
PBIDTM(%)
-323.59
-329.58
-37.73
13.49
11.28
PBDTM(%)
-329.21
-595.24
-105.88
5.16
6.88
PATM(%)
-1,289.88
-834.34
-140.86
1.5
4.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.