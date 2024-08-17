iifl-logo-icon 1
Nissan Copper Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.25
(-3.85%)
Jul 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

0.88

4.63

44.34

208.61

211.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

9.27

Net Sales

0.88

4.63

44.34

208.61

202

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.33

0.67

0.09

0.82

Total Income

1.12

4.96

45

208.69

202.83

Total Expenditure

4.01

20.21

61.75

180.53

180.02

PBIDT

-2.88

-15.26

-16.72

28.15

22.79

Interest

0.05

12.3

30.21

17.37

8.89

PBDT

-2.93

-27.55

-46.95

10.77

13.89

Depreciation

8.57

10.06

11.78

5.78

3.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

4.59

1.6

2.63

Deferred Tax

-0.02

1

-0.87

0.25

-0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

-11.47

-38.63

-62.45

3.14

8.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-11.47

-38.63

-62.45

3.14

8.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-11.47

-38.63

-62.45

3.14

8.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.83

-6.15

-9.93

0.5

0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

62.86

62.86

62.86

62.86

62.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

4,56,90,424

4,56,90,424

4,56,90,424

4,29,35,176

42,93,51,744

Public Shareholding (%)

72.69

72.69

72.69

68.3

68.3

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,71,65,484

1,66,44,083

1,32,65,000

1,64,57,138

15,42,22,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

96.95

77.27

82.61

77.41

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

27.3

26.47

21.1

26.18

24.53

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

5,21,400

39,00,483

34,63,592

4,49,85,300

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

3.03

22.71

17.38

22.57

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0.82

6.21

5.51

7.15

PBIDTM(%)

-323.59

-329.58

-37.73

13.49

11.28

PBDTM(%)

-329.21

-595.24

-105.88

5.16

6.88

PATM(%)

-1,289.88

-834.34

-140.86

1.5

4.07

