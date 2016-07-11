iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nissan Copper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.25
(-3.85%)
Jul 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nissan Copper Ltd

Nissan Copper Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-61.96

-1.18

17.18

Depreciation

-15.65

-10.36

-4.7

Tax paid

-7.25

-0.73

-4.63

Working capital

-9.49

6.57

Other operating items

Operating

-94.36

-5.71

Capital expenditure

0.05

77.36

Free cash flow

-94.31

71.64

Equity raised

322.51

300.79

Investing

0

0

Financing

62.87

56.27

Dividends paid

0

0

3.14

Net in cash

291.06

428.71

Nissan Copper Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nissan Copper Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.