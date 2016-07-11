Nissan Copper Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
62.86
62.86
62.86
33.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.9
157.59
141.29
53.84
Net Worth
155.76
220.45
204.15
87.21
Minority Interest
Debt
237.9
197.75
156.84
82.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.75
0.86
0.12
0.09
Total Liabilities
394.41
419.06
361.11
170.09
Fixed Assets
99.83
115.44
103.89
52.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.06
0
0
0
Networking Capital
291.43
296.81
226.51
111.55
Inventories
52.27
60.47
50.82
40.8
Inventory Days
334.47
78.41
65.1
Sundry Debtors
171.22
147.29
113.3
59.79
Debtor Days
1,095.64
190.99
145.15
Other Current Assets
191.5
180.93
144.45
61.3
Sundry Creditors
-93.91
-66.17
-41.53
-33.62
Creditor Days
600.93
85.8
53.2
Other Current Liabilities
-29.65
-25.71
-40.53
-16.72
Cash
1.86
6.58
30.48
5.71
Total Assets
394.41
419.06
361.11
170.09
