|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-80.3
-8.7
Op profit growth
-181.16
-5.98
EBIT growth
-278.37
-29.57
Net profit growth
1,628.26
-131.87
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-40.39
9.8
9.51
EBIT margin
-64.96
7.17
9.3
Net profit margin
-131.96
-1.5
4.3
RoCE
-9.18
5.32
RoNW
-10.17
-0.51
RoA
-4.66
-0.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.21
Dividend per share
0
0
0.05
Cash EPS
-14.46
-2.34
0.14
Book value per share
24.01
34.83
3.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
119.52
P/CEPS
-0.24
-5.89
176.19
P/B
0.14
0.39
7.68
EV/EBIDTA
-12.06
8.92
8.3
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
26.78
Tax payout
11.12
20.25
-25.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,286.97
210.09
Inventory days
360.71
72.08
Creditor days
-364.81
-75.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.31
-0.85
-2.63
Net debt / equity
1.56
0.87
0.61
Net debt / op. profit
-10.24
6.73
4.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-113.41
-84.76
-85.4
Employee costs
-4
-1.36
-1.22
Other costs
-22.98
-4.06
-3.84
