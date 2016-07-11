iifl-logo-icon 1
Nissan Copper Ltd Key Ratios

1.25
(-3.85%)
Jul 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-80.3

-8.7

Op profit growth

-181.16

-5.98

EBIT growth

-278.37

-29.57

Net profit growth

1,628.26

-131.87

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-40.39

9.8

9.51

EBIT margin

-64.96

7.17

9.3

Net profit margin

-131.96

-1.5

4.3

RoCE

-9.18

5.32

RoNW

-10.17

-0.51

RoA

-4.66

-0.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0.21

Dividend per share

0

0

0.05

Cash EPS

-14.46

-2.34

0.14

Book value per share

24.01

34.83

3.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

119.52

P/CEPS

-0.24

-5.89

176.19

P/B

0.14

0.39

7.68

EV/EBIDTA

-12.06

8.92

8.3

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

26.78

Tax payout

11.12

20.25

-25.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,286.97

210.09

Inventory days

360.71

72.08

Creditor days

-364.81

-75.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.31

-0.85

-2.63

Net debt / equity

1.56

0.87

0.61

Net debt / op. profit

-10.24

6.73

4.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-113.41

-84.76

-85.4

Employee costs

-4

-1.36

-1.22

Other costs

-22.98

-4.06

-3.84

