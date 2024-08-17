Nissan Copper Ltd Summary

Nissan Copper Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of copper tubes and products. Their copper products include copper pipes/ tubes, copper section/ mother tube/ flats/ rod/ wire bars, copper ingots/ billet bars and other products.The company is supplying their products for the projects of well known companies in the Air conditioning and Refrigeration, Engineering & Gas Application industry and few of them are Eletrotherm India Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Nutech Construction Pvt Ltd etc.Nissan Copper Ltd was incorporated on December 01, 1989 as a private limited company with the name Nissan Copper Pvt Ltd. The company was established with an objective of carrying on business of manufacturing Copper Tubes. Subsequently, the company enlarged their scope of production and their product portfolio by including products for refrigeration, solar power, engineering and infrastructure industry, done by installing a complete plant to manufacture tubes starting from melting of scrap/ Cathode.In September 1991, the company set up their first manufacturing unit at Umbergaon in Gujarat with the initial capacity of 100 TPA and commenced commercial production. In the year 2001, they expanded the production capacity to 600 TPA at Umbergaon. During the year 2004-05, their Umbergaon unit was accredited the JAS - ANZ ISO 9001: 2000 quality systems.During the year 2004-05, the companys major expansion cum backward integration project at Silvassa for Copper Pipe at 600 TPA, Extruded Pipe/ROD/FLAT/Profile at 2400 TPA and Copper Ingots (Furnace) at 3600 TPA commenced operations.During the year 2005-06, the company bagged prestigious orders for Rs 14.00 crore from Monnet Ispat Ltd. In December 8, 2005, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Nissan Copper Ltd. During the year 2006-07, the company expanded their Silvassa unit and the furnace capacity was enhanced to 7200 TPA.In April 8, 2010, the company set up a wholly owned subsidiary in UAE (Ajman Free Zone), namely NC Middle East FZE for the purpose of General trading, Import & Export.During the year 2010-11, the company set up a state of the art facility to manufacture Copper tubes for Air-conditioning, Refrigeration and Plumbing application areas with the latest Cast and Roll Technology. The commercial production will commence during the financial year 2011-12.