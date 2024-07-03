Summary

Bedmutha Industries Ltd was originally incorporated on August 23, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Bedmutha Wire Company Pvt Ltd. On September 23, 1997, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Bedmutha Wire Company Limited and thereafter to Bedmutha Industries Limited on November 18, 2009.Bedmutha is one of the leading steel wire manufacturers in Western India. The company offers a range of steel wire products to domestic manufacturers and dealers. They manufacture wide range of products in the wire industry from MS wires to Grade 3 Spring wires both coated and uncoated.The companys products include Galvanized wires, Cable Armour Wires, ACSR Wires, Wire Nails, Earth Wires, Stay Wires, Spring Steel Wires, Barbed Wires, etc. Their products are used in various areas such as roads, bridges, flyovers, power, automobile, engineering, agriculture, railways and defence.The companys has their four manufacturing facility at Sinnar, Nashik. Two of their plants, namely Plant 1 manufacturing galvanized wires and Plant 2 manufacturing Binding Wire, PC Wire and Spring Steel Wire are certified under ISO 9001 from Bureau Veritas Certification (India) Pvt Ltd. The company has been a leading supplier to a large number of leading Corporate Houses, Railway, Defence and other Govt. undertakings.The company has a well established dealer network and selling agents to service the agriculture sector requirement spread across the

Read More