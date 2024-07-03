Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹205.5
Prev. Close₹200.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.14
Day's High₹205.5
Day's Low₹193.05
52 Week's High₹314.4
52 Week's Low₹176
Book Value₹43.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)623.02
P/E19.38
EPS10.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.26
32.26
32.26
32.26
Preference Capital
108.85
97.62
87.55
78.52
Reserves
88.35
68.09
55.46
46.21
Net Worth
229.46
197.97
175.27
156.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
388.08
359.78
603.87
698.65
yoy growth (%)
7.86
-40.42
-13.56
39.62
Raw materials
-314.84
-281.79
-509.88
-568.74
As % of sales
81.12
78.32
84.43
81.4
Employee costs
-13.25
-13.27
-15.46
-16.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
196.7
-71.33
-81.98
-52.29
Depreciation
-35.72
-33.08
-26.79
-29.11
Tax paid
-0.93
0
0
0
Working capital
86.36
-62.54
5.1
-0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.86
-40.42
-13.56
39.62
Op profit growth
1,270.11
-95.65
-193.42
105.93
EBIT growth
-3,787.98
-68.05
-535.99
-978.44
Net profit growth
-374.43
-12.99
56.77
30.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
812.01
686.78
660.16
388.35
360.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
812.01
686.78
660.16
388.35
360.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.13
61.37
58.36
310.99
27.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vijay Kachardas Vedmutha
Managing Director & CFO
Ajay Kachardas Vedmutha
Independent Director
Vandana Sonwaney
Independent Director
Shreekrishna Marathe
Executive Chairman
Kachardas Ratanchand Bedmutha
Independent Director
Sanjaya Kandpal
Reports by Bedmutha Industries Ltd
Summary
Bedmutha Industries Ltd was originally incorporated on August 23, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Bedmutha Wire Company Pvt Ltd. On September 23, 1997, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Bedmutha Wire Company Limited and thereafter to Bedmutha Industries Limited on November 18, 2009.Bedmutha is one of the leading steel wire manufacturers in Western India. The company offers a range of steel wire products to domestic manufacturers and dealers. They manufacture wide range of products in the wire industry from MS wires to Grade 3 Spring wires both coated and uncoated.The companys products include Galvanized wires, Cable Armour Wires, ACSR Wires, Wire Nails, Earth Wires, Stay Wires, Spring Steel Wires, Barbed Wires, etc. Their products are used in various areas such as roads, bridges, flyovers, power, automobile, engineering, agriculture, railways and defence.The companys has their four manufacturing facility at Sinnar, Nashik. Two of their plants, namely Plant 1 manufacturing galvanized wires and Plant 2 manufacturing Binding Wire, PC Wire and Spring Steel Wire are certified under ISO 9001 from Bureau Veritas Certification (India) Pvt Ltd. The company has been a leading supplier to a large number of leading Corporate Houses, Railway, Defence and other Govt. undertakings.The company has a well established dealer network and selling agents to service the agriculture sector requirement spread across the
Read More
The Bedmutha Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹193.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bedmutha Industries Ltd is ₹623.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bedmutha Industries Ltd is 19.38 and 4.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bedmutha Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bedmutha Industries Ltd is ₹176 and ₹314.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bedmutha Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.82%, 3 Years at 44.67%, 1 Year at -1.55%, 6 Month at -17.03%, 3 Month at -6.35% and 1 Month at -2.38%.
