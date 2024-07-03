iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bedmutha Industries Ltd Share Price

193.1
(-3.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:44:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open205.5
  • Day's High205.5
  • 52 Wk High314.4
  • Prev. Close200.6
  • Day's Low193.05
  • 52 Wk Low 176
  • Turnover (lac)23.14
  • P/E19.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.77
  • EPS10.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)623.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bedmutha Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

205.5

Prev. Close

200.6

Turnover(Lac.)

23.14

Day's High

205.5

Day's Low

193.05

52 Week's High

314.4

52 Week's Low

176

Book Value

43.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

623.02

P/E

19.38

EPS

10.45

Divi. Yield

0

Bedmutha Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Bedmutha Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bedmutha Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 42.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bedmutha Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.26

32.26

32.26

32.26

Preference Capital

108.85

97.62

87.55

78.52

Reserves

88.35

68.09

55.46

46.21

Net Worth

229.46

197.97

175.27

156.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

388.08

359.78

603.87

698.65

yoy growth (%)

7.86

-40.42

-13.56

39.62

Raw materials

-314.84

-281.79

-509.88

-568.74

As % of sales

81.12

78.32

84.43

81.4

Employee costs

-13.25

-13.27

-15.46

-16.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

196.7

-71.33

-81.98

-52.29

Depreciation

-35.72

-33.08

-26.79

-29.11

Tax paid

-0.93

0

0

0

Working capital

86.36

-62.54

5.1

-0.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.86

-40.42

-13.56

39.62

Op profit growth

1,270.11

-95.65

-193.42

105.93

EBIT growth

-3,787.98

-68.05

-535.99

-978.44

Net profit growth

-374.43

-12.99

56.77

30.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

812.01

686.78

660.16

388.35

360.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

812.01

686.78

660.16

388.35

360.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

56.13

61.37

58.36

310.99

27.28

View Annually Results

Bedmutha Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bedmutha Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vijay Kachardas Vedmutha

Managing Director & CFO

Ajay Kachardas Vedmutha

Independent Director

Vandana Sonwaney

Independent Director

Shreekrishna Marathe

Executive Chairman

Kachardas Ratanchand Bedmutha

Independent Director

Sanjaya Kandpal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bedmutha Industries Ltd

Summary

Bedmutha Industries Ltd was originally incorporated on August 23, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Bedmutha Wire Company Pvt Ltd. On September 23, 1997, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Bedmutha Wire Company Limited and thereafter to Bedmutha Industries Limited on November 18, 2009.Bedmutha is one of the leading steel wire manufacturers in Western India. The company offers a range of steel wire products to domestic manufacturers and dealers. They manufacture wide range of products in the wire industry from MS wires to Grade 3 Spring wires both coated and uncoated.The companys products include Galvanized wires, Cable Armour Wires, ACSR Wires, Wire Nails, Earth Wires, Stay Wires, Spring Steel Wires, Barbed Wires, etc. Their products are used in various areas such as roads, bridges, flyovers, power, automobile, engineering, agriculture, railways and defence.The companys has their four manufacturing facility at Sinnar, Nashik. Two of their plants, namely Plant 1 manufacturing galvanized wires and Plant 2 manufacturing Binding Wire, PC Wire and Spring Steel Wire are certified under ISO 9001 from Bureau Veritas Certification (India) Pvt Ltd. The company has been a leading supplier to a large number of leading Corporate Houses, Railway, Defence and other Govt. undertakings.The company has a well established dealer network and selling agents to service the agriculture sector requirement spread across the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bedmutha Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bedmutha Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹193.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bedmutha Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bedmutha Industries Ltd is ₹623.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bedmutha Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bedmutha Industries Ltd is 19.38 and 4.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bedmutha Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bedmutha Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bedmutha Industries Ltd is ₹176 and ₹314.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bedmutha Industries Ltd?

Bedmutha Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.82%, 3 Years at 44.67%, 1 Year at -1.55%, 6 Month at -17.03%, 3 Month at -6.35% and 1 Month at -2.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bedmutha Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bedmutha Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.05 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 42.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bedmutha Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.