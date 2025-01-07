iifl-logo-icon 1
Bedmutha Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

199.13
(2.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:49:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

388.08

359.78

603.87

698.65

yoy growth (%)

7.86

-40.42

-13.56

39.62

Raw materials

-314.84

-281.79

-509.88

-568.74

As % of sales

81.12

78.32

84.43

81.4

Employee costs

-13.25

-13.27

-15.46

-16.06

As % of sales

3.41

3.69

2.56

2.29

Other costs

-76.8

-65.93

-106.76

-83.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.79

18.32

17.67

11.96

Operating profit

-16.82

-1.22

-28.23

30.22

OPM

-4.33

-0.34

-4.67

4.32

Depreciation

-35.72

-33.08

-26.79

-29.11

Interest expense

-61.62

-64.33

-60.05

-57.32

Other income

310.87

27.3

33.1

3.91

Profit before tax

196.7

-71.33

-81.98

-52.29

Taxes

-0.93

0

0

0

Tax rate

-0.47

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

195.76

-71.33

-81.98

-52.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

195.76

-71.33

-81.98

-52.29

yoy growth (%)

-374.43

-12.99

56.77

30.98

NPM

50.44

-19.82

-13.57

-7.48

