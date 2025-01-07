Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
388.08
359.78
603.87
698.65
yoy growth (%)
7.86
-40.42
-13.56
39.62
Raw materials
-314.84
-281.79
-509.88
-568.74
As % of sales
81.12
78.32
84.43
81.4
Employee costs
-13.25
-13.27
-15.46
-16.06
As % of sales
3.41
3.69
2.56
2.29
Other costs
-76.8
-65.93
-106.76
-83.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.79
18.32
17.67
11.96
Operating profit
-16.82
-1.22
-28.23
30.22
OPM
-4.33
-0.34
-4.67
4.32
Depreciation
-35.72
-33.08
-26.79
-29.11
Interest expense
-61.62
-64.33
-60.05
-57.32
Other income
310.87
27.3
33.1
3.91
Profit before tax
196.7
-71.33
-81.98
-52.29
Taxes
-0.93
0
0
0
Tax rate
-0.47
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
195.76
-71.33
-81.98
-52.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
195.76
-71.33
-81.98
-52.29
yoy growth (%)
-374.43
-12.99
56.77
30.98
NPM
50.44
-19.82
-13.57
-7.48
