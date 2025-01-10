Bedmutha Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.26
32.26
32.26
32.26
Preference Capital
108.85
97.62
87.55
78.52
Reserves
88.35
68.09
55.46
46.21
Net Worth
229.46
197.97
175.27
156.99
Minority Interest
Debt
125.73
153.78
188.24
227.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
355.19
351.75
363.51
384.6
Fixed Assets
182.72
180.43
202.96
223.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.03
2.98
3.38
3.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
157.92
151.45
147.09
144.83
Inventories
62.4
73.88
64.46
39.78
Inventory Days
37.41
Sundry Debtors
104.53
69.94
60.28
62.16
Debtor Days
58.46
Other Current Assets
201.6
156.21
150.41
125.85
Sundry Creditors
-154.94
-116.71
-95.3
-54.67
Creditor Days
51.41
Other Current Liabilities
-55.67
-31.87
-32.76
-28.29
Cash
11.52
16.9
10.09
12.69
Total Assets
355.19
351.76
363.52
384.63
