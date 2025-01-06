iifl-logo-icon 1
Bedmutha Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

195.15
(-2.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bedmutha Industries Ltd

Bedmutha Indus. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

196.7

-71.33

-81.98

-52.29

Depreciation

-35.72

-33.08

-26.79

-29.11

Tax paid

-0.93

0

0

0

Working capital

86.36

-62.54

5.1

-0.07

Other operating items

Operating

246.4

-166.95

-103.66

-81.49

Capital expenditure

15.01

-1.44

57.91

5.35

Free cash flow

261.41

-168.4

-45.75

-76.14

Equity raised

-247.66

-155.47

79.08

167.31

Investing

-0.4

-2.53

-0.52

0.23

Financing

-178.89

99.75

137.47

102.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-165.54

-226.65

170.27

193.84

QUICKLINKS FOR Bedmutha Industries Ltd

