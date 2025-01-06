Bedmutha Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
196.7
-71.33
-81.98
-52.29
Depreciation
-35.72
-33.08
-26.79
-29.11
Tax paid
-0.93
0
0
0
Working capital
86.36
-62.54
5.1
-0.07
Other operating items
Operating
246.4
-166.95
-103.66
-81.49
Capital expenditure
15.01
-1.44
57.91
5.35
Free cash flow
261.41
-168.4
-45.75
-76.14
Equity raised
-247.66
-155.47
79.08
167.31
Investing
-0.4
-2.53
-0.52
0.23
Financing
-178.89
99.75
137.47
102.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-165.54
-226.65
170.27
193.84
