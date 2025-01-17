Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.63
-40.28
-13.5
39.55
Op profit growth
1,943.11
-97.79
-222.46
103.59
EBIT growth
-3,963.92
-78.28
-238.17
-6,159.69
Net profit growth
-375.23
-21.66
152.25
-9.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-4.31
-0.22
-6.14
4.34
EBIT margin
66.56
-1.85
-5.09
3.19
Net profit margin
50.46
-19.73
-15.04
-5.15
RoCE
71.17
-1.66
-6.63
4.95
RoNW
-1,555.46
19.5
-99.4
-11.37
RoA
13.49
-4.42
-4.89
-2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
60.75
-28.99
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
49.66
-42.53
-48.01
-26.59
Book value per share
48.24
-66.01
-8.37
27.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.33
-0.54
0
0
P/CEPS
0.4
-0.37
-0.34
-1.06
P/B
0.84
-0.23
-1.96
1.04
EV/EBIDTA
0.95
20.06
-124.56
8.59
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.48
0.11
0.02
0.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.81
63.21
59.43
57.48
Inventory days
37.91
37.79
41.15
51.96
Creditor days
-33.57
-59.56
-74.22
-81.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.19
0.1
0.51
-0.38
Net debt / equity
1.38
-3.03
-21.79
5.62
Net debt / op. profit
-12.83
-600.4
-12.05
12.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-81.07
-78.1
-84.76
-80.82
Employee costs
-3.61
-4.42
-3.03
-2.3
Other costs
-19.62
-17.69
-18.34
-12.52
