iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bedmutha Industries Ltd Key Ratios

209.45
(-0.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bedmutha Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.63

-40.28

-13.5

39.55

Op profit growth

1,943.11

-97.79

-222.46

103.59

EBIT growth

-3,963.92

-78.28

-238.17

-6,159.69

Net profit growth

-375.23

-21.66

152.25

-9.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-4.31

-0.22

-6.14

4.34

EBIT margin

66.56

-1.85

-5.09

3.19

Net profit margin

50.46

-19.73

-15.04

-5.15

RoCE

71.17

-1.66

-6.63

4.95

RoNW

-1,555.46

19.5

-99.4

-11.37

RoA

13.49

-4.42

-4.89

-2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

60.75

-28.99

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

49.66

-42.53

-48.01

-26.59

Book value per share

48.24

-66.01

-8.37

27.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.33

-0.54

0

0

P/CEPS

0.4

-0.37

-0.34

-1.06

P/B

0.84

-0.23

-1.96

1.04

EV/EBIDTA

0.95

20.06

-124.56

8.59

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.48

0.11

0.02

0.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

52.81

63.21

59.43

57.48

Inventory days

37.91

37.79

41.15

51.96

Creditor days

-33.57

-59.56

-74.22

-81.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.19

0.1

0.51

-0.38

Net debt / equity

1.38

-3.03

-21.79

5.62

Net debt / op. profit

-12.83

-600.4

-12.05

12.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-81.07

-78.1

-84.76

-80.82

Employee costs

-3.61

-4.42

-3.03

-2.3

Other costs

-19.62

-17.69

-18.34

-12.52

Bedmutha Indus. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bedmutha Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.