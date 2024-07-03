Bedmutha Industries Ltd Summary

Bedmutha Industries Ltd was originally incorporated on August 23, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Bedmutha Wire Company Pvt Ltd. On September 23, 1997, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Bedmutha Wire Company Limited and thereafter to Bedmutha Industries Limited on November 18, 2009.Bedmutha is one of the leading steel wire manufacturers in Western India. The company offers a range of steel wire products to domestic manufacturers and dealers. They manufacture wide range of products in the wire industry from MS wires to Grade 3 Spring wires both coated and uncoated.The companys products include Galvanized wires, Cable Armour Wires, ACSR Wires, Wire Nails, Earth Wires, Stay Wires, Spring Steel Wires, Barbed Wires, etc. Their products are used in various areas such as roads, bridges, flyovers, power, automobile, engineering, agriculture, railways and defence.The companys has their four manufacturing facility at Sinnar, Nashik. Two of their plants, namely Plant 1 manufacturing galvanized wires and Plant 2 manufacturing Binding Wire, PC Wire and Spring Steel Wire are certified under ISO 9001 from Bureau Veritas Certification (India) Pvt Ltd. The company has been a leading supplier to a large number of leading Corporate Houses, Railway, Defence and other Govt. undertakings.The company has a well established dealer network and selling agents to service the agriculture sector requirement spread across the grape and vegetable growing areas namely Nashik, Sangli, Solapur, Bijapur, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad. They are also utilizing offices of few of their group companies for marketing at various locations all over India which includes Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Bangalore, Lucknow, Haridwar, Gwalior, New Delhi, Indore and Angul (Orissa). In the year 1992, the company started commercial production by setting up their first Galvanized Wire plant at Nashik with an installed capacity of 3,600 MTPA. In the year 1994, they increased their installed capacity from 3,600 MTPA to 6,100 MTPA by de-bottling of galvanized plant.In the year 1997, the company set up their second galvanizing plant with an installed capacity of 5,400 MTPA which increased their total installed capacity from 6,100 MTPA to 11,500 MTPA. In the year 1998, the company made backward integration by acquiring the Wire Drawing Capacity with a capacity of 16,800 MTPA from Kamal Wire, a proprietary concern as a going concern along with all their assets and liabilities for consideration of Rs 401.74 lakh.In March 31, 2000, the company acquired Testing Engineers & Associates, a proprietary concern as a going concern along with all their assets and liabilities for the lump sum consideration of Rs 5.00 lakh. In the year 2001, they acquired Deemed Export Order from Rajasthan State Electricity Board (RSEB) under World Bank Tender.In the year 2003, the company set up their third galvanizing plant at Nashik with the increased installed capacity of 5300 MTPA. In the year 2004, they obtained ISO 9001:2000 Certification. In the year 2005, the company increased the production capacity of Wire Drawing from 16,800 MTPA to 18,000 MTPA. In the year 2007, the company set up their fourth galvanizing plant taking the total galvanizing from 16,800 to 25,300 MTPA. They also installed wind power turbine during the year 2007. Also, entered into MOU with Tejsri developers (P) Limited for operations and maintenance of wind mill. In February 2007, the company promoted Kamalasha Infrastructure & Engineering Pvt Ltd as a subsidiary for implementation of turnkey contracts for infrastructure namely in power, roads, railways etc. In the year 2008, the company expanded the Wire & Wire Products Capacity from 18,000 MTPA to 42,100 MTPA. They also installed Wire Nails Capacity of 1800 MTPA and stranding Capacity of 2400 MTPA. The company set up a Wind Mill in Karnataka with power generation Capacity of 225 KW. Also, they increased the production capacity of Wire Drawing from 42,100 to 60,000 MTPA. During the year, the company invested 49% in Ashoka Pre-con Pvt Ltd along with Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, to manufacture pre stress concrete products such as cement poles, RCC pipes, Cement Piles, railway sleepers etc. In July 01, 2008, the Consultancy Division, K.R. Bedmutha & Techno Associates was spinned off into a separate entity named as K.R. Bedmutha Techno Associates Pvt Ltd. In August 2008, Ajay Wire Products Pvt Ltd, Kamdhenu Wire Pvt Ltd and Shriram Wire Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company. In the year 2009, the company acquired 51% stake in Kamlasha infrastructure and Engineering Pvt. Ltd for implementation of turnkey contract of electrification. In November 18, 2009, the name of the company was changed from Bedmutha Wire Company Ltd to Bedmutha Industries Ltd. In May 2010, the company entered into an MoU with Maharashtra Government for the manufacturing of LRPC wires, Spring steel wires, GI wires and SS wires. The cost of investment is estimated to be Rs 152.90 crore. In 2010-11, the Company raised Rs.91.84 Crore through its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 90,04,211 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at an Issue price of Rs.102/- per Equity Share and the Companys shares got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) with effect from 14th October, 2010.The Company in 2010-11, sanctioned a Mega Project in Maharashtra for manufacture of value added Wires and Wire products. The Nardana Project started in January 2012 after acquiring land from MIDC in November 2011. The Company started the trial production at phase - 1 of the project i.e. high speed galvanizing line for manufacture of wire products in 2012-13. The Pickling, Wire drawing and Galvanizing Phase I was made operational in 2013-14.In 2019-20, the Company sold its entire stake in subsidiary company Kamalasha Infrastructure and Engineering Private Limited as on 22nd September 2020 and hence Kamalasha infrastructure and Engineering Private Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of Company.