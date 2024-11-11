iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
BEDMUTHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held through Video Conferencing on Monday November 11 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Please find attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Schedule III of said regulation, we wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, October 25, 2024, inter alia, approved the appointment of Mr. Madhvendra Pratap Singh (ACS-60444), a qualified member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No.SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoDI/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are provided in the enclosed Annex-I. The meeting was commenced on 11:45 am and concluded on 12:05 PM. Read less.. Please find attached herewith intimation for appointment of Mr. Madhvendra Pratap Singh (ICSI M. No. A60444), as company secretary and compliance officer (KMP) w.e.f. October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
BEDMUTHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
BEDMUTHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024. Additional matter in continuation to the Notice of the Meeting of Board of Directors dated May 20, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting dated May 28, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
BEDMUTHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 07 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated February 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

