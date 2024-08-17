Summary

Incorporated on January 20, 1920 as a Private Limited Company, Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL) became a Public Limited Company in December, 1968. TCILs existing plant was established in 1922 and employed the technology available at that time. Production commenced in December, 1922.The Company is the producer of tin coated and tin free steel sheets in India having its headquarter at Kolkata, West Bengal and works located at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The Company is a Subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited. It operate in the business of providing tinplate packaging solutions for processed edibles and other end use applications like paints, pesticides, battery, aerosols etc, wherein Tinplate as a packaging medium is ideally positioned because of its unique properties like high shelf life, tamper proof, resistance to ultra-violet rays, bar rier properties, stackability, eco-friendliness and product durability. The Company has state-of-the-art 3,79,000 MTPA manufacturing facility at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.In 1973, it was decided to establish a new electrolytic tinning-cum-tin free steel combination coating line on the surplus land at the existing plant to produce tinplate and tin-free steel (chromium-coated plates). It was decided to use the Ferrostan process to manufacture tinplate using phenol sulphonic acid electrolyte system and the TFS-III process to manufacture tin-free steel using chromic acid as electrolyte.During 1999-2000, with the help of specialists from Tata Steel a maj

Read More