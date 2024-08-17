Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹435.8
Prev. Close₹432.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,776.09
Day's High₹435.8
Day's Low₹419.9
52 Week's High₹460.9
52 Week's Low₹419.9
Book Value₹120.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,506.04
P/E48.31
EPS8.91
Divi. Yield0.7
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
104.8
104.8
104.8
104.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,158.28
1,066.17
741.3
655.95
Net Worth
1,263.08
1,170.97
846.1
760.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,249.5
2,281.36
2,105.71
1,917.8
yoy growth (%)
86.27
8.34
9.79
130.64
Raw materials
-2,946.05
-1,562
-1,387.75
-1,230.26
As % of sales
69.32
68.46
65.9
64.14
Employee costs
-145.52
-127.87
-135
-111.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
471.18
131.91
104.15
115.21
Depreciation
-60.8
-61.66
-61.22
-61.92
Tax paid
-118.27
-33.76
-9.12
-42.05
Working capital
180.57
102.51
32.01
49.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
86.27
8.34
9.79
130.64
Op profit growth
182.96
16.68
-7.61
80.69
EBIT growth
243.23
21.83
-3.27
170.86
Net profit growth
259.56
3.28
29.88
162.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Koushik Chatterjee
Independent Director
Sougata Ray
Director
Atrayee Sanyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kaushik Seal
Independent Director
Shashi Kant Maudgal
Independent Director
RUPALI BASU
Managing Director
R N Murthy
Additional Director
Krishnava Dutt
Additional Director
PRABHAT KUMAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tinplate Company of India Ltd Merged
Summary
Incorporated on January 20, 1920 as a Private Limited Company, Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL) became a Public Limited Company in December, 1968. TCILs existing plant was established in 1922 and employed the technology available at that time. Production commenced in December, 1922.The Company is the producer of tin coated and tin free steel sheets in India having its headquarter at Kolkata, West Bengal and works located at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The Company is a Subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited. It operate in the business of providing tinplate packaging solutions for processed edibles and other end use applications like paints, pesticides, battery, aerosols etc, wherein Tinplate as a packaging medium is ideally positioned because of its unique properties like high shelf life, tamper proof, resistance to ultra-violet rays, bar rier properties, stackability, eco-friendliness and product durability. The Company has state-of-the-art 3,79,000 MTPA manufacturing facility at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.In 1973, it was decided to establish a new electrolytic tinning-cum-tin free steel combination coating line on the surplus land at the existing plant to produce tinplate and tin-free steel (chromium-coated plates). It was decided to use the Ferrostan process to manufacture tinplate using phenol sulphonic acid electrolyte system and the TFS-III process to manufacture tin-free steel using chromic acid as electrolyte.During 1999-2000, with the help of specialists from Tata Steel a maj
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.