Tinplate Company of India Ltd Merged Share Price

430.5
(-0.36%)
Jan 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Tinplate Company of India Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

435.8

Prev. Close

432.05

Turnover(Lac.)

3,776.09

Day's High

435.8

Day's Low

419.9

52 Week's High

460.9

52 Week's Low

419.9

Book Value

120.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,506.04

P/E

48.31

EPS

8.91

Divi. Yield

0.7

Tinplate Company of India Ltd Merged Corporate Action

30 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

10 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2023

Tinplate Company of India Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tinplate Company of India Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:22 AM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.95%

Non-Promoter- 2.85%

Institutions: 2.85%

Non-Institutions: 22.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tinplate Company of India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

104.8

104.8

104.8

104.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,158.28

1,066.17

741.3

655.95

Net Worth

1,263.08

1,170.97

846.1

760.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,249.5

2,281.36

2,105.71

1,917.8

yoy growth (%)

86.27

8.34

9.79

130.64

Raw materials

-2,946.05

-1,562

-1,387.75

-1,230.26

As % of sales

69.32

68.46

65.9

64.14

Employee costs

-145.52

-127.87

-135

-111.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

471.18

131.91

104.15

115.21

Depreciation

-60.8

-61.66

-61.22

-61.92

Tax paid

-118.27

-33.76

-9.12

-42.05

Working capital

180.57

102.51

32.01

49.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

86.27

8.34

9.79

130.64

Op profit growth

182.96

16.68

-7.61

80.69

EBIT growth

243.23

21.83

-3.27

170.86

Net profit growth

259.56

3.28

29.88

162.6

No Record Found

Tinplate Company of India Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tinplate Company of India Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Koushik Chatterjee

Independent Director

Sougata Ray

Director

Atrayee Sanyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kaushik Seal

Independent Director

Shashi Kant Maudgal

Independent Director

RUPALI BASU

Managing Director

R N Murthy

Additional Director

Krishnava Dutt

Additional Director

PRABHAT KUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tinplate Company of India Ltd Merged

Summary

Incorporated on January 20, 1920 as a Private Limited Company, Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL) became a Public Limited Company in December, 1968. TCILs existing plant was established in 1922 and employed the technology available at that time. Production commenced in December, 1922.The Company is the producer of tin coated and tin free steel sheets in India having its headquarter at Kolkata, West Bengal and works located at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The Company is a Subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited. It operate in the business of providing tinplate packaging solutions for processed edibles and other end use applications like paints, pesticides, battery, aerosols etc, wherein Tinplate as a packaging medium is ideally positioned because of its unique properties like high shelf life, tamper proof, resistance to ultra-violet rays, bar rier properties, stackability, eco-friendliness and product durability. The Company has state-of-the-art 3,79,000 MTPA manufacturing facility at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.In 1973, it was decided to establish a new electrolytic tinning-cum-tin free steel combination coating line on the surplus land at the existing plant to produce tinplate and tin-free steel (chromium-coated plates). It was decided to use the Ferrostan process to manufacture tinplate using phenol sulphonic acid electrolyte system and the TFS-III process to manufacture tin-free steel using chromic acid as electrolyte.During 1999-2000, with the help of specialists from Tata Steel a maj
