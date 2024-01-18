Tinplate Company of India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
104.8
104.8
104.8
104.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,158.28
1,066.17
741.3
655.95
Net Worth
1,263.08
1,170.97
846.1
760.75
Minority Interest
Debt
15
11.84
13.38
13.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
56.11
57.05
65
65.27
Total Liabilities
1,334.19
1,239.86
924.48
839.7
Fixed Assets
629.57
609.97
560.35
601.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
252.45
213.45
72.19
93.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
19.72
19.08
28.82
26.39
Networking Capital
-101.25
-65.32
44.8
98.02
Inventories
369.61
428.16
269.08
322.78
Inventory Days
36.77
43.05
55.95
Sundry Debtors
20.85
52.91
75.6
69.66
Debtor Days
4.54
12.09
12.07
Other Current Assets
119.43
213.58
160.15
90.23
Sundry Creditors
-421.96
-444.11
-251.73
-214.14
Creditor Days
38.14
40.27
37.11
Other Current Liabilities
-189.18
-315.86
-208.3
-170.5
Cash
533.69
462.68
218.33
20.56
Total Assets
1,334.18
1,239.86
924.49
839.71
