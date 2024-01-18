Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,249.5
2,281.36
2,105.71
1,917.8
yoy growth (%)
86.27
8.34
9.79
130.64
Raw materials
-2,946.05
-1,562
-1,387.75
-1,230.26
As % of sales
69.32
68.46
65.9
64.14
Employee costs
-145.52
-127.87
-135
-111.86
As % of sales
3.42
5.6
6.41
5.83
Other costs
-657.77
-414.73
-431.47
-411.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.47
18.17
20.49
21.46
Operating profit
500.15
176.75
151.47
163.96
OPM
11.76
7.74
7.19
8.54
Depreciation
-60.8
-61.66
-61.22
-61.92
Interest expense
-8.2
-7.75
-10.48
-3.3
Other income
40.03
24.57
24.37
16.48
Profit before tax
471.18
131.91
104.15
115.21
Taxes
-118.27
-33.76
-9.12
-42.05
Tax rate
-25.1
-25.59
-8.76
-36.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
352.91
98.14
95.02
73.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
352.91
98.14
95.02
73.16
yoy growth (%)
259.56
3.28
29.88
162.6
NPM
8.3
4.3
4.51
3.81
