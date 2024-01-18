iifl-logo-icon 1
Tinplate Company of India Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

430.5
(-0.36%)
Jan 18, 2024

Tinplate Company of India Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,249.5

2,281.36

2,105.71

1,917.8

yoy growth (%)

86.27

8.34

9.79

130.64

Raw materials

-2,946.05

-1,562

-1,387.75

-1,230.26

As % of sales

69.32

68.46

65.9

64.14

Employee costs

-145.52

-127.87

-135

-111.86

As % of sales

3.42

5.6

6.41

5.83

Other costs

-657.77

-414.73

-431.47

-411.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.47

18.17

20.49

21.46

Operating profit

500.15

176.75

151.47

163.96

OPM

11.76

7.74

7.19

8.54

Depreciation

-60.8

-61.66

-61.22

-61.92

Interest expense

-8.2

-7.75

-10.48

-3.3

Other income

40.03

24.57

24.37

16.48

Profit before tax

471.18

131.91

104.15

115.21

Taxes

-118.27

-33.76

-9.12

-42.05

Tax rate

-25.1

-25.59

-8.76

-36.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

352.91

98.14

95.02

73.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

352.91

98.14

95.02

73.16

yoy growth (%)

259.56

3.28

29.88

162.6

NPM

8.3

4.3

4.51

3.81

Tinplate Company of India Ltd Merged

