Summary

Sterlite Industries India Ltd is Indias largest non-ferrous metals and mining company and is one of the fastest growing private sector companies. The company is the principal subsidiary of Vedanta Resources plc, a diversified and integrated FTSE 100 metals and mining company, with principal operations located in India and Australia. The company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange in India and the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. The company was the first Indian Metals & Mining Company to list on the New York Stock Exchange.The company has world class copper smelting and refinery operations in India. Their main operating subsidiaries are Hindustan Zinc Ltd for their zinc and lead operations; Copper Mines of Tasmania Pty Ltd for their copper mine in Australia; and Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd for their aluminium operations. The other subsidiaries include Sesa Goa Ltd, The Madras Aluminium Company Ltd, Konkola Copper Mines Plc, Sesa Industries Ltd and Dempo Mining Corporation Pvt LtdSterlite Industries India Ltd was incorporated on September 8, 1975 with the name Rainbow Investment Ld. In the year 1976, the company undertook the manufacture of cables, conductors and enameled copper wires at their factories in Mumbai and Pune. Also, the name of the company was changed from Rainbow Investments Ltd to Sterlite Cables Ltd with effect from October 19, 1976In February 28, 1986, the name of the company was again changed from Sterlite Cables L

