Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged Share Price

90.3
(2.91%)
Aug 26, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

87.3

Prev. Close

87.75

Turnover(Lac.)

51,272.77

Day's High

92.85

Day's Low

85.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30,351.64

P/E

16.52

EPS

5.46

Divi. Yield

2.55

Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:57 AM
Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.72%

Foreign: 49.72%

Indian: 3.59%

Non-Promoter- 23.15%

Institutions: 23.14%

Non-Institutions: 9.89%

Custodian: 13.66%

Share Price

Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

336.12

336.12

336.12

168.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25,227.25

24,401.26

22,892.78

22,100

Net Worth

25,563.37

24,737.38

23,228.9

22,268.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

18,921.03

18,092.06

15,307.14

yoy growth (%)

4.58

18.19

Raw materials

-16,964.91

-16,037.5

-13,680.7

As % of sales

89.66

88.64

89.37

Employee costs

-110.43

-92.09

-88.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

2,031.03

2,431.16

1,874.13

Depreciation

-162.74

-162.46

-152.65

Tax paid

-353.76

-350.36

-454.42

Working capital

-1,344.92

-1,637.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.58

18.19

Op profit growth

-24.15

31.96

EBIT growth

-12.61

38.22

Net profit growth

-4.83

16.74

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

44,921.89

40,966.76

30,248.06

24,500.59

21,144.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44,921.89

40,966.76

30,248.06

24,500.59

21,144.22

Other Operating Income

240.39

212.16

180.44

181.85

304.17

Other Income

3,470.08

3,163.2

2,521.73

1,564.95

1,905.39

Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Anil Agarwal

Executive Vice Chairman

Navin Agarwal

Director

Gautam Doshi

Director

Berjis Desai

Director

Sandeep Junnarkar

Whole Time Director & CFO

D D Jalan

Company Secretary

Rajiv Choubey

Additional Director

A R Narayanaswamy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged

Summary

Sterlite Industries India Ltd is Indias largest non-ferrous metals and mining company and is one of the fastest growing private sector companies. The company is the principal subsidiary of Vedanta Resources plc, a diversified and integrated FTSE 100 metals and mining company, with principal operations located in India and Australia. The company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange in India and the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. The company was the first Indian Metals & Mining Company to list on the New York Stock Exchange.The company has world class copper smelting and refinery operations in India. Their main operating subsidiaries are Hindustan Zinc Ltd for their zinc and lead operations; Copper Mines of Tasmania Pty Ltd for their copper mine in Australia; and Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd for their aluminium operations. The other subsidiaries include Sesa Goa Ltd, The Madras Aluminium Company Ltd, Konkola Copper Mines Plc, Sesa Industries Ltd and Dempo Mining Corporation Pvt LtdSterlite Industries India Ltd was incorporated on September 8, 1975 with the name Rainbow Investment Ld. In the year 1976, the company undertook the manufacture of cables, conductors and enameled copper wires at their factories in Mumbai and Pune. Also, the name of the company was changed from Rainbow Investments Ltd to Sterlite Cables Ltd with effect from October 19, 1976In February 28, 1986, the name of the company was again changed from Sterlite Cables L
QUICKLINKS FOR Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged

