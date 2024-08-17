Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹87.3
Prev. Close₹87.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹51,272.77
Day's High₹92.85
Day's Low₹85.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30,351.64
P/E16.52
EPS5.46
Divi. Yield2.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
336.12
336.12
336.12
168.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25,227.25
24,401.26
22,892.78
22,100
Net Worth
25,563.37
24,737.38
23,228.9
22,268.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
18,921.03
18,092.06
15,307.14
yoy growth (%)
4.58
18.19
Raw materials
-16,964.91
-16,037.5
-13,680.7
As % of sales
89.66
88.64
89.37
Employee costs
-110.43
-92.09
-88.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2,031.03
2,431.16
1,874.13
Depreciation
-162.74
-162.46
-152.65
Tax paid
-353.76
-350.36
-454.42
Working capital
-1,344.92
-1,637.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.58
18.19
Op profit growth
-24.15
31.96
EBIT growth
-12.61
38.22
Net profit growth
-4.83
16.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
44,921.89
40,966.76
30,248.06
24,500.59
21,144.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44,921.89
40,966.76
30,248.06
24,500.59
21,144.22
Other Operating Income
240.39
212.16
180.44
181.85
304.17
Other Income
3,470.08
3,163.2
2,521.73
1,564.95
1,905.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Anil Agarwal
Executive Vice Chairman
Navin Agarwal
Director
Gautam Doshi
Director
Berjis Desai
Director
Sandeep Junnarkar
Whole Time Director & CFO
D D Jalan
Company Secretary
Rajiv Choubey
Additional Director
A R Narayanaswamy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged
Summary
Sterlite Industries India Ltd is Indias largest non-ferrous metals and mining company and is one of the fastest growing private sector companies. The company is the principal subsidiary of Vedanta Resources plc, a diversified and integrated FTSE 100 metals and mining company, with principal operations located in India and Australia. The company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange in India and the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. The company was the first Indian Metals & Mining Company to list on the New York Stock Exchange.The company has world class copper smelting and refinery operations in India. Their main operating subsidiaries are Hindustan Zinc Ltd for their zinc and lead operations; Copper Mines of Tasmania Pty Ltd for their copper mine in Australia; and Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd for their aluminium operations. The other subsidiaries include Sesa Goa Ltd, The Madras Aluminium Company Ltd, Konkola Copper Mines Plc, Sesa Industries Ltd and Dempo Mining Corporation Pvt LtdSterlite Industries India Ltd was incorporated on September 8, 1975 with the name Rainbow Investment Ld. In the year 1976, the company undertook the manufacture of cables, conductors and enameled copper wires at their factories in Mumbai and Pune. Also, the name of the company was changed from Rainbow Investments Ltd to Sterlite Cables Ltd with effect from October 19, 1976In February 28, 1986, the name of the company was again changed from Sterlite Cables L
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.