Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
23,301.58
21,620.31
21,005.58
19,961.18
18,294.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23,301.58
21,620.31
21,005.58
19,961.18
18,294.58
Other Operating Income
109.69
130.71
113.61
98.55
93.98
Other Income
1,672.69
1,797.38
1,580.34
1,582.85
1,252.39
Total Income
25,083.97
23,548.4
22,699.53
21,642.6
19,640.94
Total Expenditure
17,895.19
16,915.74
16,663
15,125.25
13,386.66
PBIDT
7,188.77
6,632.66
6,036.52
6,517.35
6,254.29
Interest
502.61
419.61
450.91
401.51
224.39
PBDT
6,686.14
6,213.04
5,585.62
6,115.85
6,029.89
Depreciation
991.54
1,040.22
963.92
865.88
600.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
773.55
844.83
958.38
1,118.59
987.65
Deferred Tax
0
0
33.56
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4,921.04
4,327.97
3,629.73
4,131.37
4,441.47
Minority Interest After NP
1,372.53
1,156.38
1,015.94
1,144.97
1,233.61
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3,116.04
2,944.28
2,190.4
2,637.51
3,026.06
Extra-ordinary Items
-117.52
0
-438.29
-27.02
-35.65
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3,233.57
2,944.28
2,628.7
2,664.53
3,061.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.27
8.76
6.51
7.84
9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
110
0
100
0
Equity
336.11
336.11
336.11
336.11
336.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,12,01,61,664
1,12,91,87,840
1,15,09,16,352
1,14,53,29,920
1,14,95,41,888
Public Shareholding (%)
33.33
33.59
34.24
34.06
34.2
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,79,19,32,672
1,79,19,32,672
1,79,18,71,872
1,79,18,71,872
1,77,45,74,848
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
53.31
53.31
53.31
53.31
52.79
PBIDTM(%)
30.85
30.67
28.73
32.65
34.18
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
21.11
20.01
17.27
20.69
24.27
