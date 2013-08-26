Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
18,921.03
18,092.06
15,307.14
yoy growth (%)
4.58
18.19
Raw materials
-16,964.91
-16,037.5
-13,680.7
As % of sales
89.66
88.64
89.37
Employee costs
-110.43
-92.09
-88.05
As % of sales
0.58
0.5
0.57
Other costs
-1,130.15
-1,019.07
-823.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.97
5.63
5.37
Operating profit
715.53
943.4
714.87
OPM
3.78
5.21
4.67
Depreciation
-162.74
-162.46
-152.65
Interest expense
-615.39
-597.46
-317.02
Other income
2,093.62
2,247.68
1,628.92
Profit before tax
2,031.03
2,431.16
1,874.13
Taxes
-353.76
-350.36
-454.42
Tax rate
-17.41
-14.41
-24.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,677.27
2,080.8
1,419.71
Exceptional items
-100
-423.32
0
Net profit
1,577.27
1,657.48
1,419.71
yoy growth (%)
-4.83
16.74
NPM
8.33
9.16
9.27
