iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

90.3
(2.91%)
Aug 26, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

18,921.03

18,092.06

15,307.14

yoy growth (%)

4.58

18.19

Raw materials

-16,964.91

-16,037.5

-13,680.7

As % of sales

89.66

88.64

89.37

Employee costs

-110.43

-92.09

-88.05

As % of sales

0.58

0.5

0.57

Other costs

-1,130.15

-1,019.07

-823.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.97

5.63

5.37

Operating profit

715.53

943.4

714.87

OPM

3.78

5.21

4.67

Depreciation

-162.74

-162.46

-152.65

Interest expense

-615.39

-597.46

-317.02

Other income

2,093.62

2,247.68

1,628.92

Profit before tax

2,031.03

2,431.16

1,874.13

Taxes

-353.76

-350.36

-454.42

Tax rate

-17.41

-14.41

-24.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,677.27

2,080.8

1,419.71

Exceptional items

-100

-423.32

0

Net profit

1,577.27

1,657.48

1,419.71

yoy growth (%)

-4.83

16.74

NPM

8.33

9.16

9.27

Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.