Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

90.3
(2.91%)
Aug 26, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

32,312.71

30,209.96

20,247.8

17,353.35

16,808.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32,312.71

30,209.96

20,247.8

17,353.35

16,808.08

Other Operating Income

175.82

156.05

124.58

101.3

234.27

Other Income

2,654.88

2,389.87

1,746.94

1,012.02

1,456.11

Total Income

35,143.42

32,755.88

22,119.33

18,466.67

18,498.48

Total Expenditure

25,387.41

23,428.4

15,406.7

13,396.84

12,943.09

PBIDT

9,756

9,327.48

6,712.64

5,069.83

5,555.37

Interest

646.46

602.01

197.07

290.79

266.1

PBDT

9,109.54

8,725.46

6,515.56

4,779.04

5,289.27

Depreciation

1,578.42

1,327.06

678.15

525.23

497.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1,200.35

1,623.9

1,245.4

765.4

788.6

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

6,330.75

5,774.5

4,592.02

3,488.39

4,003.15

Minority Interest After NP

1,741.67

1,611.02

1,269.02

1,169.95

1,061.42

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4,135.68

3,551.03

3,117.52

2,318.43

2,941.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-31.81

-19.87

-243.52

-20.5

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4,135.68

3,582.85

3,137.39

2,561.95

2,962.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

12.3

10.56

9.27

27.59

41.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

336.11

336.11

336.11

168.08

141.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,12,77,13,664

1,14,06,61,248

1,14,81,06,496

27,07,55,104

19,07,14,784

Public Shareholding (%)

33.54

33.93

34.15

32.22

26.92

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,79,19,32,672

1,79,18,71,872

1,77,45,74,848

43,71,77,536

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

53.31

53.31

52.79

52.02

0

PBIDTM(%)

30.19

30.87

33.15

29.21

33.05

PBDTM(%)

28.19

28.88

32.17

27.53

31.46

PATM(%)

19.59

19.11

22.67

20.1

23.81

