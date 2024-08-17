Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
32,312.71
30,209.96
20,247.8
17,353.35
16,808.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32,312.71
30,209.96
20,247.8
17,353.35
16,808.08
Other Operating Income
175.82
156.05
124.58
101.3
234.27
Other Income
2,654.88
2,389.87
1,746.94
1,012.02
1,456.11
Total Income
35,143.42
32,755.88
22,119.33
18,466.67
18,498.48
Total Expenditure
25,387.41
23,428.4
15,406.7
13,396.84
12,943.09
PBIDT
9,756
9,327.48
6,712.64
5,069.83
5,555.37
Interest
646.46
602.01
197.07
290.79
266.1
PBDT
9,109.54
8,725.46
6,515.56
4,779.04
5,289.27
Depreciation
1,578.42
1,327.06
678.15
525.23
497.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,200.35
1,623.9
1,245.4
765.4
788.6
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
6,330.75
5,774.5
4,592.02
3,488.39
4,003.15
Minority Interest After NP
1,741.67
1,611.02
1,269.02
1,169.95
1,061.42
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4,135.68
3,551.03
3,117.52
2,318.43
2,941.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-31.81
-19.87
-243.52
-20.5
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4,135.68
3,582.85
3,137.39
2,561.95
2,962.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.3
10.56
9.27
27.59
41.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
336.11
336.11
336.11
168.08
141.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,12,77,13,664
1,14,06,61,248
1,14,81,06,496
27,07,55,104
19,07,14,784
Public Shareholding (%)
33.54
33.93
34.15
32.22
26.92
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,79,19,32,672
1,79,18,71,872
1,77,45,74,848
43,71,77,536
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
53.31
53.31
52.79
52.02
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.19
30.87
33.15
29.21
33.05
PBDTM(%)
28.19
28.88
32.17
27.53
31.46
PATM(%)
19.59
19.11
22.67
20.1
23.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.