Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
336.12
336.12
336.12
168.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25,227.25
24,401.26
22,892.78
22,100
Net Worth
25,563.37
24,737.38
23,228.9
22,268.08
Minority Interest
Debt
9,866.16
5,333.36
5,761.04
5,322.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
420.23
344.09
443.39
372.43
Total Liabilities
35,849.76
30,414.83
29,433.33
27,962.71
Fixed Assets
2,377.76
2,202.79
1,887.43
1,826.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
7,597.48
8,539.13
6,237.85
10,984.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.03
23.33
10.53
8.62
Networking Capital
24,044.72
17,673.6
19,406.24
12,858.38
Inventories
4,491.29
2,529.07
3,189.87
1,994.04
Inventory Days
86.64
51.02
76.06
Sundry Debtors
378.58
519.86
797.98
385.11
Debtor Days
7.3
10.48
19.02
Other Current Assets
23,791.13
18,611.57
19,274.17
12,250.06
Sundry Creditors
-2,794.69
-2,673.13
-2,930.24
-755.13
Creditor Days
53.91
53.92
69.87
Other Current Liabilities
-1,821.59
-1,313.77
-925.54
-1,015.7
Cash
1,805.77
1,975.98
1,891.28
2,284.91
Total Assets
35,849.76
30,414.83
29,433.33
27,962.71
