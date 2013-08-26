iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged Key Ratios

90.3
(2.91%)
Aug 26, 2013|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.67

Op profit growth

-78.12

EBIT growth

-18.69

Net profit growth

-3.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.28

1.44

EBIT margin

3.47

4.68

Net profit margin

-9.47

-10.78

RoCE

1.92

RoNW

-2.2

RoA

-1.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

27.19

22.74

Dividend per share

2.3

2

Cash EPS

-18.77

-18.65

Book value per share

151.59

137.02

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.44

4.88

P/CEPS

-4.99

-5.95

P/B

0.61

0.81

EV/EBIDTA

11.49

11.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

-20.67

-17.77

Tax payout

-250.36

-195.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

13.96

Inventory days

46.77

Creditor days

-47.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.7

-2.26

Net debt / equity

0.19

0.15

Net debt / op. profit

75.53

12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.36

-45.76

Employee costs

-4.16

-3.91

Other costs

-49.18

-48.87

