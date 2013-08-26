Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.67
Op profit growth
-78.12
EBIT growth
-18.69
Net profit growth
-3.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.28
1.44
EBIT margin
3.47
4.68
Net profit margin
-9.47
-10.78
RoCE
1.92
RoNW
-2.2
RoA
-1.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
27.19
22.74
Dividend per share
2.3
2
Cash EPS
-18.77
-18.65
Book value per share
151.59
137.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.44
4.88
P/CEPS
-4.99
-5.95
P/B
0.61
0.81
EV/EBIDTA
11.49
11.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
-20.67
-17.77
Tax payout
-250.36
-195.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13.96
Inventory days
46.77
Creditor days
-47.5
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.7
-2.26
Net debt / equity
0.19
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
75.53
12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.36
-45.76
Employee costs
-4.16
-3.91
Other costs
-49.18
-48.87
