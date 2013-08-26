iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

90.3
(2.91%)
Aug 26, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged

Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

2,031.03

2,431.16

1,874.13

Depreciation

-162.74

-162.46

-152.65

Tax paid

-353.76

-350.36

-454.42

Working capital

-1,344.92

-1,637.34

Other operating items

Operating

169.61

281

Capital expenditure

634.58

68.31

Free cash flow

804.19

349.32

Equity raised

48,824.31

46,308.8

Investing

-941.65

2,301.28

Financing

11,669.28

7,955.52

Dividends paid

773.07

672.24

369.73

Net in cash

61,129.2

57,587.16

Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.