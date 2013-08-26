Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
2,031.03
2,431.16
1,874.13
Depreciation
-162.74
-162.46
-152.65
Tax paid
-353.76
-350.36
-454.42
Working capital
-1,344.92
-1,637.34
Other operating items
Operating
169.61
281
Capital expenditure
634.58
68.31
Free cash flow
804.19
349.32
Equity raised
48,824.31
46,308.8
Investing
-941.65
2,301.28
Financing
11,669.28
7,955.52
Dividends paid
773.07
672.24
369.73
Net in cash
61,129.2
57,587.16
