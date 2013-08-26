Invest wise with Expert advice
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Sep-2012
|Jun-2012
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
49.72%
49.71%
49.71%
49.71%
49.71%
Indian
3.59%
3.59%
3.59%
3.59%
3.59%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
23.14%
23.32%
23.46%
22.49%
22.6%
Non-Institutions
9.89%
10%
10.08%
11.1%
11.41%
Total Non-Promoter
33.03%
33.32%
33.55%
33.59%
34.02%
Custodian
13.66%
13.36%
13.13%
13.09%
12.66%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.