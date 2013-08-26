iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

90.3
(2.91%)
Aug 26, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Sterlite Industries India Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

49.72%

49.71%

49.71%

49.71%

49.71%

Indian

3.59%

3.59%

3.59%

3.59%

3.59%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

23.14%

23.32%

23.46%

22.49%

22.6%

Non-Institutions

9.89%

10%

10.08%

11.1%

11.41%

Total Non-Promoter

33.03%

33.32%

33.55%

33.59%

34.02%

Custodian

13.66%

13.36%

13.13%

13.09%

12.66%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.72%

Foreign: 49.72%

Indian: 3.59%

Non-Promoter- 23.14%

Institutions: 23.14%

Non-Institutions: 9.89%

Custodian: 13.66%

