Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Britannia Industries Ltd
4834.1
|46.30
|0.97
|116438.14
|54.78
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2821.25
|40.65
|1.46
|76733.95
|51.46
Nestle India Ltd
2232.7
|32.50
|1.48
|215267.37
|66.79
Foods & Inns Ltd
116.33
|1.40
|1.22
|850.59
|30.03
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2406.25
|36.25
|1.53
|565370.40
|54.83
Gillette India Ltd
9898.55
|37.65
|0.38
|32259.37
|71.05
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
14684
|113.60
|0.78
|47665.34
|69.95
Hindustan Foods Ltd
519.55
|-1.65
|-0.32
|5952.66
|70.2
Vadilal Industries Ltd
3975.4
|-11.70
|-0.29
|2858.31
|27.3
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd
36.5
|2.30
|6.73
|33.00
|0
AVT Natural Products Ltd
77.54
|-0.21
|-0.27
|1180.93
|30.17
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd
10149.2
|-63.75
|-0.62
|2604.28
|173.04
Agro Tech Foods Ltd
957.8
|17.25
|1.83
|2334.09
|0
ADF Foods Ltd
294.1
|1.85
|0.63
|3231.09
|38.22
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd
0.46
|-0.01
|-2.13
|33.86
|0
Agro Dutch Industries Ltd
1.65
|-0.05
|-2.94
|8.97
|0
Dabur India Ltd
524.9
|11.55
|2.25
|93028.82
|62.9
Kohinoor Foods Ltd
42.99
|-0.44
|-1.01
|159.37
|0
KSE Ltd
697.65
|32.25
|4.85
|223.25
|13.16
Avanti Feeds Ltd
678.05
|-1.55
|-0.23
|9238.13
|25.04
Umang Dairies Ltd
105.28
|3.39
|3.33
|231.65
|37.56
Heritage Foods Ltd
481.6
|-4.20
|-0.86
|4469.06
|26.95
DFM Foods Ltd
461.5
|0.00
|0.00
|2320.23
|0
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd
425.2
|2.95
|0.70
|2199.71
|19.64
Kwality Ltd
2.2
|-0.10
|-4.35
|53.10
|0
KRBL Ltd
305.1
|-1.65
|-0.54
|6983.43
|16.06
Zydus Wellness Ltd
1981.65
|-25.95
|-1.29
|12609.66
|399.25
Emami Ltd
614.45
|5.65
|0.93
|26820.74
|33.37
REI Agro Ltd
0.2
|19.16
|0
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
1005.05
|-16.25
|-1.59
|22387.31
|74.74
GRM Overseas Ltd
198.96
|-0.23
|-0.12
|1193.76
|23.11
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
84.05
|-4.35
|-4.92
|42.37
|0
Jyothy Labs Ltd
403.2
|-2.50
|-0.62
|14805.85
|39.59
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
249
|-0.90
|-0.36
|655.62
|15.19
Amar Remedies Ltd
5.8
|-0.30
|-4.92
|15.17
|0
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1116.65
|23.20
|2.12
|114234.17
|80.8
Varun Beverages Ltd
652.2
|3.50
|0.54
|220542.08
|98.24
Usher Agro Ltd
1.45
|-0.05
|-3.33
|11.26
|0
Bikaji Foods International Ltd
748.35
|0.75
|0.10
|18737.35
|62.84
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd
22.02
|-0.18
|-0.81
|188.50
|0
L T Foods Ltd
431.15
|0.50
|0.12
|14971.81
|77.47
Sita Shree Food Products Ltd
0.3
|-0.05
|-14.29
|0.84
|0
Farmax India Ltd
0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|2.67
|0
Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd
99.6
|-0.10
|-0.10
|972.85
|0
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd
203.99
|0.52
|0.26
|2912.85
|19.89
Dodla Dairy Ltd
1236.9
|-16.10
|-1.28
|7461.95
|37.77
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd
1610.5
|-19.75
|-1.21
|9888.17
|79.81
Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd
1547.05
|-35.50
|-2.24
|1995.25
|0
Parag Milk Foods Ltd
187.59
|-0.82
|-0.44
|2239.37
|21.72
Prataap Snacks Ltd
1150.6
|12.90
|1.13
|2746.88
|80.03
Libas Consumer Products Ltd
16.55
|0.04
|0.24
|43.60
|12.7
Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd
203.91
|4.29
|2.15
|505.70
|224.29
Manorama Industries Ltd
1065.55
|-4.05
|-0.38
|6350.58
|105.76
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
18.89
|0.71
|3.91
|20.98
|0
Baba Agro Food Ltd
70
|3.00
|4.48
|92.63
|3.39
Sheetal Cool Products Ltd
332.9
|1.85
|0.56
|349.55
|17.73
Ajooni Biotech Ltd
8.04
|-0.22
|-2.66
|138.48
|59
Soni Soya Products Ltd
15.35
|7.91
|37.2
Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd
42.22
|-1.06
|-2.45
|53.73
|0
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd
8.72
|-0.07
|-0.80
|853.53
|97.67
Megastar Foods Ltd
274.17
|30.45
|12.49
|309.64
|67.05
Dangee Dums Ltd
7.25
|-0.05
|-0.68
|111.63
|0
Krishival Foods Ltd
249.95
|-0.05
|-0.02
|557.27
|57.08
KCK Industries Ltd
59.3
|-1.20
|-1.98
|377.16
|242
HMA Agro Industries Ltd
41.17
|0.02
|0.05
|2061.67
|35.82
Gopal Snacks Ltd
371.75
|5.05
|1.38
|4632.17
|46.94
Annapurna Swadisht Ltd
428.7
|6.75
|1.60
|935.42
|64.72
Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd
109.2
|-5.75
|-5.00
|46.30
|0
Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd
213.15
|-2.30
|-1.07
|182.68
|26.24
Goyal Salt Ltd
203.35
|-0.40
|-0.20
|364.00
|79.59
Madhusudan Masala Ltd
213.95
|-11.00
|-4.89
|307.87
|35.2
Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd
97
|0.90
|0.94
|115.53
|10.68
Sheetal Universal Ltd
74.2
|-0.70
|-0.93
|85.00
|41.61
Baba Food Processing India Ltd
60.95
|1.40
|2.35
|99.51
|15.84
Italian Edibles Ltd
44.45
|1.65
|3.86
|65.68
|18.61
TBI Corn Ltd
191.25
|6.85
|3.71
|347.28
|33.17
Yash Optics & Lens Ltd
88.35
|1.55
|1.79
|218.80
|23.85
Hoac Foods India Ltd
145
|3.00
|2.11
|55.73
|53.38
Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd
60.4
|1.90
|3.25
|286.88
|18.4
Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup
24.6
|-0.39
|-1.56
|5.22
|0
Freshara Agro Exports Ltd
205.6
|9.60
|4.90
|483.14
|20.55
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
