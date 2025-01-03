iifl-logo-icon 1
FMCG Sector Stocks List

FMCG Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Britannia Industries Ltd

4834.1

46.300.97116438.1454.78

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2821.25

40.651.4676733.9551.46

Nestle India Ltd

2232.7

32.501.48215267.3766.79

Foods & Inns Ltd

116.33

1.401.22850.5930.03

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2406.25

36.251.53565370.4054.83

Gillette India Ltd

9898.55

37.650.3832259.3771.05

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

14684

113.600.7847665.3469.95

Hindustan Foods Ltd

519.55

-1.65-0.325952.6670.2

Vadilal Industries Ltd

3975.4

-11.70-0.292858.3127.3

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd

36.5

2.306.7333.000

AVT Natural Products Ltd

77.54

-0.21-0.271180.9330.17

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd

10149.2

-63.75-0.622604.28173.04

Agro Tech Foods Ltd

957.8

17.251.832334.090

ADF Foods Ltd

294.1

1.850.633231.0938.22

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd

0.46

-0.01-2.1333.860

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd

1.65

-0.05-2.948.970

Dabur India Ltd

524.9

11.552.2593028.8262.9

Kohinoor Foods Ltd

42.99

-0.44-1.01159.370

KSE Ltd

697.65

32.254.85223.2513.16

Avanti Feeds Ltd

678.05

-1.55-0.239238.1325.04

Umang Dairies Ltd

105.28

3.393.33231.6537.56

Heritage Foods Ltd

481.6

-4.20-0.864469.0626.95

DFM Foods Ltd

461.5

0.000.002320.230

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd

425.2

2.950.702199.7119.64

Kwality Ltd

2.2

-0.10-4.3553.100

KRBL Ltd

305.1

-1.65-0.546983.4316.06

Zydus Wellness Ltd

1981.65

-25.95-1.2912609.66399.25

Emami Ltd

614.45

5.650.9326820.7433.37

REI Agro Ltd

0.2

19.160

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

1005.05

-16.25-1.5922387.3174.74

GRM Overseas Ltd

198.96

-0.23-0.121193.7623.11

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

84.05

-4.35-4.9242.370

Jyothy Labs Ltd

403.2

-2.50-0.6214805.8539.59

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd

249

-0.90-0.36655.6215.19

Amar Remedies Ltd

5.8

-0.30-4.9215.170

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

1116.65

23.202.12114234.1780.8

Varun Beverages Ltd

652.2

3.500.54220542.0898.24

Usher Agro Ltd

1.45

-0.05-3.3311.260

Bikaji Foods International Ltd

748.35

0.750.1018737.3562.84

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd

22.02

-0.18-0.81188.500

L T Foods Ltd

431.15

0.500.1214971.8177.47

Sita Shree Food Products Ltd

0.3

-0.05-14.290.840

Farmax India Ltd

0.05

0.000.002.670

Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd

99.6

-0.10-0.10972.850

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd

203.99

0.520.262912.8519.89

Dodla Dairy Ltd

1236.9

-16.10-1.287461.9537.77

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd

1610.5

-19.75-1.219888.1779.81

Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd

1547.05

-35.50-2.241995.250

Parag Milk Foods Ltd

187.59

-0.82-0.442239.3721.72

Prataap Snacks Ltd

1150.6

12.901.132746.8880.03

Libas Consumer Products Ltd

16.55

0.040.2443.6012.7

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd

203.91

4.292.15505.70224.29

Manorama Industries Ltd

1065.55

-4.05-0.386350.58105.76

Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd

18.89

0.713.9120.980

Baba Agro Food Ltd

70

3.004.4892.633.39

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd

332.9

1.850.56349.5517.73

Ajooni Biotech Ltd

8.04

-0.22-2.66138.4859

Soni Soya Products Ltd

15.35

7.9137.2

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd

42.22

-1.06-2.4553.730

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd

8.72

-0.07-0.80853.5397.67

Megastar Foods Ltd

274.17

30.4512.49309.6467.05

Dangee Dums Ltd

7.25

-0.05-0.68111.630

Krishival Foods Ltd

249.95

-0.05-0.02557.2757.08

KCK Industries Ltd

59.3

-1.20-1.98377.16242

HMA Agro Industries Ltd

41.17

0.020.052061.6735.82

Gopal Snacks Ltd

371.75

5.051.384632.1746.94

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd

428.7

6.751.60935.4264.72

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd

109.2

-5.75-5.0046.300

Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd

213.15

-2.30-1.07182.6826.24

Goyal Salt Ltd

203.35

-0.40-0.20364.0079.59

Madhusudan Masala Ltd

213.95

-11.00-4.89307.8735.2

Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd

97

0.900.94115.5310.68

Sheetal Universal Ltd

74.2

-0.70-0.9385.0041.61

Baba Food Processing India Ltd

60.95

1.402.3599.5115.84

Italian Edibles Ltd

44.45

1.653.8665.6818.61

TBI Corn Ltd

191.25

6.853.71347.2833.17

Yash Optics & Lens Ltd

88.35

1.551.79218.8023.85

Hoac Foods India Ltd

145

3.002.1155.7353.38

Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd

60.4

1.903.25286.8818.4

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup

24.6

-0.39-1.565.220

Freshara Agro Exports Ltd

205.6

9.604.90483.1420.55

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

