Summary

Mukka Proteins Limited was originally incorporated as Mukka Sea Food Industries, a Partnership firm in Karnataka on March 13, 2003. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was thereafter converted to Private Company as Mukka Sea Food Industries Private Limited on November 04, 2010. The Company subsequently got converted into Public Limited Company dated December 02, 2019 in the name of Mukka Sea Food Industries Limited and the name of the Company changed to Mukka Proteins Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by ROC-Bangalore, dated August 06, 2021.The Company manufacture fish meal, fish oil and fish soluble paste, an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of aqua feed (forfish and shrimp), poultry feed (for broiler and layer) and pet food (dog and cat food). Further, fish oil also finds its application in pharmaceutical products (additionally, the EPA-DHA extraction is used as an ingredient in nutraceuticals), soap manufacturing, leather tanneries & paint industries. Led by the Founder Promoter, Mr. Kalandan Mohammed Haris, Mukka Group is one of the pioneers in the Fishmeal Industry having set up one of Indias first steam sterilised fishmeal plants. They produce Steam Dried Fish Meal, Fish Oil and Fish Soluble Paste from their modern and fully mechanized plant situated in Karnataka and Gujarat, which is geared up to deliver Fish Meal, Fish Oil and Fish Soluble Paste to every corner of the globe. Recently, the Company diversified products by developing altern

Read More