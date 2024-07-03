iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mukka Proteins Ltd Share Price

38.94
(-2.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:47 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.44
  • Day's High40.44
  • 52 Wk High56.56
  • Prev. Close39.88
  • Day's Low38.85
  • 52 Wk Low 30
  • Turnover (lac)85.22
  • P/E34.38
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value12.29
  • EPS1.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,168.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mukka Proteins Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

40.44

Prev. Close

39.88

Turnover(Lac.)

85.22

Day's High

40.44

Day's Low

38.85

52 Week's High

56.56

52 Week's Low

30

Book Value

12.29

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,168.2

P/E

34.38

EPS

1.16

Divi. Yield

0

Mukka Proteins Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Mukka Proteins Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mukka Proteins Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:10 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.33%

Non-Promoter- 4.81%

Institutions: 4.81%

Non-Institutions: 21.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mukka Proteins Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30

22

22

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

335.17

99.64

60.29

57.36

Net Worth

365.17

121.64

82.29

62.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,342.11

1,156.36

770.5

603.83

549.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,342.11

1,156.36

770.5

603.83

549.25

Other Operating Income

37.72

20.76

0

0

0

Other Income

19.42

8.14

6.66

9.94

7.49

View Annually Results

Mukka Proteins Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mukka Proteins Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mukka Proteins Ltd

Summary

Mukka Proteins Limited was originally incorporated as Mukka Sea Food Industries, a Partnership firm in Karnataka on March 13, 2003. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was thereafter converted to Private Company as Mukka Sea Food Industries Private Limited on November 04, 2010. The Company subsequently got converted into Public Limited Company dated December 02, 2019 in the name of Mukka Sea Food Industries Limited and the name of the Company changed to Mukka Proteins Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by ROC-Bangalore, dated August 06, 2021.The Company manufacture fish meal, fish oil and fish soluble paste, an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of aqua feed (forfish and shrimp), poultry feed (for broiler and layer) and pet food (dog and cat food). Further, fish oil also finds its application in pharmaceutical products (additionally, the EPA-DHA extraction is used as an ingredient in nutraceuticals), soap manufacturing, leather tanneries & paint industries. Led by the Founder Promoter, Mr. Kalandan Mohammed Haris, Mukka Group is one of the pioneers in the Fishmeal Industry having set up one of Indias first steam sterilised fishmeal plants. They produce Steam Dried Fish Meal, Fish Oil and Fish Soluble Paste from their modern and fully mechanized plant situated in Karnataka and Gujarat, which is geared up to deliver Fish Meal, Fish Oil and Fish Soluble Paste to every corner of the globe. Recently, the Company diversified products by developing altern
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mukka Proteins Ltd share price today?

The Mukka Proteins Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mukka Proteins Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mukka Proteins Ltd is ₹1168.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mukka Proteins Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mukka Proteins Ltd is 34.38 and 3.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mukka Proteins Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mukka Proteins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mukka Proteins Ltd is ₹30 and ₹56.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mukka Proteins Ltd?

Mukka Proteins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -5.61%, 6 Month at 13.68%, 3 Month at -1.41% and 1 Month at -3.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mukka Proteins Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mukka Proteins Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.33 %
Institutions - 4.82 %
Public - 21.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mukka Proteins Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.