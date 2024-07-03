SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹40.44
Prev. Close₹39.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹85.22
Day's High₹40.44
Day's Low₹38.85
52 Week's High₹56.56
52 Week's Low₹30
Book Value₹12.29
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,168.2
P/E34.38
EPS1.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
22
22
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
335.17
99.64
60.29
57.36
Net Worth
365.17
121.64
82.29
62.86
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,342.11
1,156.36
770.5
603.83
549.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,342.11
1,156.36
770.5
603.83
549.25
Other Operating Income
37.72
20.76
0
0
0
Other Income
19.42
8.14
6.66
9.94
7.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Mukka Proteins Limited was originally incorporated as Mukka Sea Food Industries, a Partnership firm in Karnataka on March 13, 2003. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm was thereafter converted to Private Company as Mukka Sea Food Industries Private Limited on November 04, 2010. The Company subsequently got converted into Public Limited Company dated December 02, 2019 in the name of Mukka Sea Food Industries Limited and the name of the Company changed to Mukka Proteins Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by ROC-Bangalore, dated August 06, 2021.The Company manufacture fish meal, fish oil and fish soluble paste, an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of aqua feed (forfish and shrimp), poultry feed (for broiler and layer) and pet food (dog and cat food). Further, fish oil also finds its application in pharmaceutical products (additionally, the EPA-DHA extraction is used as an ingredient in nutraceuticals), soap manufacturing, leather tanneries & paint industries. Led by the Founder Promoter, Mr. Kalandan Mohammed Haris, Mukka Group is one of the pioneers in the Fishmeal Industry having set up one of Indias first steam sterilised fishmeal plants. They produce Steam Dried Fish Meal, Fish Oil and Fish Soluble Paste from their modern and fully mechanized plant situated in Karnataka and Gujarat, which is geared up to deliver Fish Meal, Fish Oil and Fish Soluble Paste to every corner of the globe. Recently, the Company diversified products by developing altern
The Mukka Proteins Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mukka Proteins Ltd is ₹1168.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mukka Proteins Ltd is 34.38 and 3.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mukka Proteins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mukka Proteins Ltd is ₹30 and ₹56.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mukka Proteins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -5.61%, 6 Month at 13.68%, 3 Month at -1.41% and 1 Month at -3.20%.
