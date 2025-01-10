Mukka Proteins Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
22
22
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
335.17
99.64
60.29
57.36
Net Worth
365.17
121.64
82.29
62.86
Minority Interest
Debt
331.69
237.76
162.39
126.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.6
4.01
3.31
2.73
Total Liabilities
699.46
363.41
247.99
191.76
Fixed Assets
59.76
52.42
49.69
49.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
34.38
23.63
20.67
11.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
481.83
264.32
169.53
129.16
Inventories
393.4
208.32
140.58
141.76
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
143.19
108.31
53
26.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
96.91
84.32
57.04
57.55
Sundry Creditors
-125.68
-117.92
-69.89
-77.73
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-25.99
-18.71
-11.2
-18.88
Cash
123.51
23.03
8.1
2.08
Total Assets
699.48
363.4
247.99
191.78
