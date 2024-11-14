iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukka Proteins Ltd Board Meeting

Mukka Proteins CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting21 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increasing the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and raising of funds. Increase in the authorised share capital of the Company. 1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company. 2. Issuance of equity shares via Preferential Issue Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and consequent amendment to the MOA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024) Board Comments on Fine Levied by the Exchanges. Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and three months period ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and three months period ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 14th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023. Intimation of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Intimation of unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

