Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increasing the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and raising of funds. Increase in the authorised share capital of the Company. 1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company. 2. Issuance of equity shares via Preferential Issue Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and consequent amendment to the MOA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024) Board Comments on Fine Levied by the Exchanges. Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and three months period ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and three months period ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 14th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024