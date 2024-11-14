|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increasing the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and raising of funds. Increase in the authorised share capital of the Company. 1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company. 2. Issuance of equity shares via Preferential Issue Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and consequent amendment to the MOA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024) Board Comments on Fine Levied by the Exchanges. Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and three months period ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and three months period ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 14th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Mukka Proteins Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023. Intimation of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Intimation of unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.