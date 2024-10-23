iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukka Proteins Ltd EGM

37.62
(0.21%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:18 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM21 Oct 202416 Nov 2024
The Board has decided that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other AudioVisual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The detailed Resolutio (s) for approval of Members of the Company along with information as required under Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations forming part of notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting will be dispatched shortly Notice of 01/2024 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024) We are enclosing herewith the proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/11/2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)

