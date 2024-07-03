iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

19.45
(-2.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:18:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.9
  • Day's High19.9
  • 52 Wk High52.1
  • Prev. Close19.94
  • Day's Low19.4
  • 52 Wk Low 19.05
  • Turnover (lac)7.08
  • P/E71.21
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value4.87
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)177.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

19.9

Prev. Close

19.94

Turnover(Lac.)

7.08

Day's High

19.9

Day's Low

19.4

52 Week's High

52.1

52 Week's Low

19.05

Book Value

4.87

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

177.91

P/E

71.21

EPS

0.28

Divi. Yield

0

Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

19 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

18 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.29

15.25

15.25

15.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.21

24.31

19.88

15.77

Net Worth

41.5

39.56

35.13

31.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

72.46

62.3

yoy growth (%)

16.3

Raw materials

-60.95

-53.71

As % of sales

84.11

86.21

Employee costs

-1.54

-1.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

3.94

3.55

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.17

Tax paid

-1.1

-0.98

Working capital

28.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.3

Op profit growth

-1.93

EBIT growth

7.7

Net profit growth

15.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

269.03

272.33

240.52

161.22

116.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

269.03

272.33

240.52

161.22

116.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.12

0.1

0.13

0.14

Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Kumar Baigani

Director & Chief Executive Off

Anil Kumar Nahata

Director

Kiran Devi Begani

Director

Padma Nahta

Independent Director

Gopal Lal Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dilip Patidar

Independent Director

Sanjay Chordiya

Independent Director

Umesh Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Yash Wardhan Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Oswal Seeds and Chemicals pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated July 29, 2002. M/s Oswal Seeds and Chemicals, was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name of ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals Limited on December 01, 2017.ShreeOswal Seeds, an ISO 22000:2005 certified Company is engaged in the business of production, processing and sale of different kind of agricultural seeds, maize and soyabean. Production, processing and sale of agricultural seed began in the year 2002 by the promoters Sanjay Kumar Baigani and Anil Kumar Nahata, as a partnership concern by the name of M/s Oswal Seeds and Chemicals. By gaining an insight of the industry coupled with an foreseeing growth opportunity, the promoters converted partnership concern into public limited Company in the year 2017. The Company processes various kinds of seeds at its processing unit which is located at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. At present, the Company processes 5 varieties of wheat seed, 5 varieties of soya bean seed, 3 varieties of Mustard seed, 1 variety of black gram, 1 variety of corn seeds and 1 Variety of isabgol/psyllium. The Products are marketed under the brand name of OSWAL. The Company has a diversified customer base covering states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab.The
Company FAQs

What is the Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd is ₹177.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd is 71.21 and 4.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd is ₹19.05 and ₹52.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd?

Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.03%, 3 Years at 42.92%, 1 Year at -57.54%, 6 Month at -27.36%, 3 Month at -22.68% and 1 Month at -6.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.63 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 33.37 %

