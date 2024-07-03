Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹19.9
Prev. Close₹19.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.08
Day's High₹19.9
Day's Low₹19.4
52 Week's High₹52.1
52 Week's Low₹19.05
Book Value₹4.87
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)177.91
P/E71.21
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.29
15.25
15.25
15.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.21
24.31
19.88
15.77
Net Worth
41.5
39.56
35.13
31.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
72.46
62.3
yoy growth (%)
16.3
Raw materials
-60.95
-53.71
As % of sales
84.11
86.21
Employee costs
-1.54
-1.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
3.94
3.55
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.17
Tax paid
-1.1
-0.98
Working capital
28.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.3
Op profit growth
-1.93
EBIT growth
7.7
Net profit growth
15.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
269.03
272.33
240.52
161.22
116.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
269.03
272.33
240.52
161.22
116.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.12
0.1
0.13
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Baigani
Director & Chief Executive Off
Anil Kumar Nahata
Director
Kiran Devi Begani
Director
Padma Nahta
Independent Director
Gopal Lal Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dilip Patidar
Independent Director
Sanjay Chordiya
Independent Director
Umesh Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Yash Wardhan Jain
Reports by Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name of M/s Oswal Seeds and Chemicals pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated July 29, 2002. M/s Oswal Seeds and Chemicals, was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name of ShreeOswal Seeds and Chemicals Limited on December 01, 2017.ShreeOswal Seeds, an ISO 22000:2005 certified Company is engaged in the business of production, processing and sale of different kind of agricultural seeds, maize and soyabean. Production, processing and sale of agricultural seed began in the year 2002 by the promoters Sanjay Kumar Baigani and Anil Kumar Nahata, as a partnership concern by the name of M/s Oswal Seeds and Chemicals. By gaining an insight of the industry coupled with an foreseeing growth opportunity, the promoters converted partnership concern into public limited Company in the year 2017. The Company processes various kinds of seeds at its processing unit which is located at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. At present, the Company processes 5 varieties of wheat seed, 5 varieties of soya bean seed, 3 varieties of Mustard seed, 1 variety of black gram, 1 variety of corn seeds and 1 Variety of isabgol/psyllium. The Products are marketed under the brand name of OSWAL. The Company has a diversified customer base covering states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab.The
Read More
The Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd is ₹177.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd is 71.21 and 4.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd is ₹19.05 and ₹52.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.03%, 3 Years at 42.92%, 1 Year at -57.54%, 6 Month at -27.36%, 3 Month at -22.68% and 1 Month at -6.43%.
