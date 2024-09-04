Convening of 07th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, 28th day of September, 2024 at 02.00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)