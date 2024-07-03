Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
67.69
76.95
43.42
76.74
65.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.69
76.95
43.42
76.74
65.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
0.09
0
0.01
Total Income
67.69
76.96
43.5
76.74
65.56
Total Expenditure
66.16
78.97
48.05
77.92
63.15
PBIDT
1.53
-2.02
-4.54
-1.18
2.41
Interest
0.95
1.45
1.57
1.54
1.38
PBDT
0.58
-3.47
-6.11
-2.72
1.03
Depreciation
0.13
0.13
0.08
0.17
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.3
0.88
-0.59
0.48
0.22
Deferred Tax
-0.16
-1.76
-2.09
-0.05
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
0.32
-2.72
-3.51
-3.32
0.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.32
-2.72
-3.51
-3.32
0.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.32
-2.72
-3.51
-3.32
0.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.04
-0.3
-0.38
-0.44
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.29
18.29
18.29
15.25
15.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.26
-2.62
-10.45
-1.53
3.67
PBDTM(%)
0.85
-4.5
-14.07
-3.54
1.57
PATM(%)
0.47
-3.53
-8.08
-4.32
0.97
