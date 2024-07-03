iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

19.05
(-0.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

67.69

76.95

43.42

76.74

65.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.69

76.95

43.42

76.74

65.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.01

0.09

0

0.01

Total Income

67.69

76.96

43.5

76.74

65.56

Total Expenditure

66.16

78.97

48.05

77.92

63.15

PBIDT

1.53

-2.02

-4.54

-1.18

2.41

Interest

0.95

1.45

1.57

1.54

1.38

PBDT

0.58

-3.47

-6.11

-2.72

1.03

Depreciation

0.13

0.13

0.08

0.17

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.3

0.88

-0.59

0.48

0.22

Deferred Tax

-0.16

-1.76

-2.09

-0.05

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

0.32

-2.72

-3.51

-3.32

0.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.32

-2.72

-3.51

-3.32

0.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.32

-2.72

-3.51

-3.32

0.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.04

-0.3

-0.38

-0.44

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.29

18.29

18.29

15.25

15.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.26

-2.62

-10.45

-1.53

3.67

PBDTM(%)

0.85

-4.5

-14.07

-3.54

1.57

PATM(%)

0.47

-3.53

-8.08

-4.32

0.97

