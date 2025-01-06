Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
3.94
3.55
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.17
Tax paid
-1.1
-0.98
Working capital
28.03
Other operating items
Operating
30.68
Capital expenditure
0.71
Free cash flow
31.39
Equity raised
25.86
Investing
0
Financing
9.47
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
66.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.